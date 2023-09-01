Highlights Arsenal could repeat their Thomas Partey masterclass with a late move in the transfer window.

The player in mind could be a perfect replacement for Jurrien Timber and would cost just £21m.

He's been described as a 'lion' at the back.

Arsenal have endured an unsurprisingly quiet Deadline Day, given that most of their business was concluded earlier in the summer. However, there could still be a late switch that catches fans by surprise...

Who could Arsenal sign on Deadline Day?

Although most of the budget has likely been drained by this point, given the vast funds expended on deals for Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, surely the success of last season will have ensured that there remains some leftover funds for Mikel Arteta to throw around.

After all, the Gunners have a rich history of eleventh-hour deals, with Mesut Ozil's 2013 move the most enthralling. However, in the summer of 2020, there had been little for fans to shout about as it seemed they would see out a day similar to the one they are currently witnessing.

There had been little reporting on what had been an unassuming day, and yet by the end they had landed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in sensational fashion. The Ghana international offered the defensive security and steel from midfield that they had craved, and for just £45m

Arteta could now be set to repeat such a trick, with journalist Rudi Galetti offering an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson:

"Arsenal, as we know, completed the exit of Balogun to Monaco and Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest, so they are now focused on a possible replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is out for many months. Victor Nelsson, from Galatasaray, is one of the players on the list. But a possible replacement for Timber is also Perr Schuurs."

He too has a release clause of just €25m (£21m).

How good is Victor Nelsson?

Given how Partey has risen to become a hugely prominent figure of Arteta's reign, this has proven to be one of their most profitable Deadline Day deals.

After all, last season saw him maintain an 88% pass accuracy, 0.8 key passes, 2.1 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Pundit Ray Parlour even noted: "I think Partey has been so important. If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries. But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

The hope will be that Nelsson can prove to be equally as important, especially given the long absence that is expected following the ACL injury sustained by Timber.

Given the similarities that this deal is already showing with Partey's, as the potential to activate a release clause to fill a much-needed position during an otherwise dull Deadline Day is there, already the 24-year-old is starting down the right track.

Especially after his stellar recent campaign in the Super Lig, which came just after the Denmark international was lauded by a board member of his club, Reşit Ömer Kükner:

"You are Galatasaray's first Danish player. Beside being a great athlete devoted to his Club, your attitude on and off the pitch is winning the hearts of millions. Your jersey gesture after the match is beyond description. You are our Danish lion!"

This was a notion supported by his exemplary defensive figures, as his 6.95 average rating was upheld through his 86% pass accuracy, 15 clean sheets, one interception and 3.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

For comparison, the latter statistic would have made him the best performer in that metric for the Gunners during last season, as if to emphasise his defensive credentials.

Nelsson could be set to join at a perfect time, offering the necessary cover and turning their solid summer window into an outstanding one.