Leeds United went through a summer of huge change as they were relegated from the Premier League and allowed a number of players to depart.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Tyler Adams, and Rodrigo are just a few of the many first-team stars who were moved on, either permanently or on loan.

German manager Daniel Farke was then allowed to to snap up nine new additions to bolster his squad; including Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, Joe Rodon, Ilia Gruev, Ethan Ampadu, Djed Spence, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, and Glen Kamara.

The January transfer window is now just over a month away from opening for business and there is a chance that the ex-Norwich tactician could need to react to another first-team departure, as speculation continues to surround Wilfried Gnonto's future in Yorkshire.

TEAMtalk reported at the end of last month that Roma, Lazio, and Everton are all weighing up a possible swoop to sign the Italy international at the turn of the year, with a price tag of £25m placed on the talented dynamo.

The outlet claimed that 'sources close to the player' believe that a January exit from Elland Road is a possibility for the 20-year-old dynamo, after he failed to secure a move away in the summer.

Gnonto reportedly handed in a transfer request after Leeds declined multiple offers from the Toffees, which led to the ex-Zurich star being absent for three first-team matches before being reintegrated into the team.

The talented youngster has managed one goal and one assist in ten Championship outings this term and it remains to be seen whether or not his lack of consistent production at the top end of the pitch will convince the club to cash in on him in January amid interest from Roma, Lazio and Everton.

If they do decide to sell Gnonto for £25m, though, a replacement would be needed to bolster Farke's wide options. With this in mind, here are three former targets who could be dream heirs to his position within the squad...

1 Jonathan Paintsil

During the summer window, Leeds attempted to sign the Genk winger but the player later revealed that he turned down the opportunity as his dream is to play in the Premier League, or another major European league.

The Whites are currently third in the Championship and eight points off the top of the table as it stands. If Farke can lead the team to an automatic promotion place by January then he could possibly convince the talented forward to make the switch with the allure of a realistic chance of playing top-flight football next season.

Paintsil could be a fantastic replacement for Gnonto as his form for Genk last term was described as "sensational" by Scott Coyne of the Belgian Football Podcast, as the 25-year-old whiz racked up 17 goals and 11 assists in 36 league outings.

The Ghana international has also started this season with an excellent return of three goals and three assists in 12 Pro League appearances. He has also produced one goal and one assist in three Europa Conference League clashes for his side in recent months.

These goal contributions show that the winger has the ability to chip in with goals and assists with impressive regularity, which is something that Gnonto has not been able to do this term, and that is why the exciting hotshot could be a dream addition to the roster.

2 Grady Diangana

It was reported during the summer that Leeds were one of a number of interested clubs eyeing up West Bromwich Albion forward Grady Diangana.

If the ex-West Ham United prospect is available in January then he could be a sensible replacement for Gnonto as a player who is currently playing in the Championship and knows exactly what it takes to perform at that level.

Diangana's Championship record (via Transfermarkt) Statistic Performance Appearances 113 Goals 16 Assists 14 Promotions One

The 25-year-old whiz has racked up two goals and three assists in 11 league appearances for the Baggies this term, which also shows that the gem has outperformed the current Leeds ace as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a wide position.

Diangana, who scored four goals and assisted three in 21 second-tier starts last season, would not need any time to adapt to the division and would arrive with the experience of winning promotion, having done so in the 2019/20 campaign with West Brom.

This suggests that the Baggies star could be a quality and experienced addition to Farke's group of attacking options to bolster their hopes of making an instant return to the top-flight.

3 Ben Brereton Diaz

The Chile international could be an attainable target for the Whites come the turn of the year and the former Championship star, who has scored 53 EFL goals at that level throughout his career, would be an ideal signing to hit the ground running in the second half of the campaign.

It was reported in 2022 that Leeds were one of the clubs, alongside Villarreal, eyeing up a swoop to sign the forward on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. However, they were relegated from the Premier League and the Spanish top-flight outfit were able to secure his services.

The move to Spain has not worked out for Brereton Diaz, though, as TEAMtalk recently reported that the LaLiga side are prepared to send him out on loan in January, with a host of English teams - from the top two tiers - said to be keen on a deal.

Leeds should now target a swoop to land him on a temporary basis if they are in the market to find a replacement for Gnonto in the winter window.

His final two seasons with Blackburn Rovers showcased his ability to make a huge impact at the top end of the pitch at Championship level.

The English-born sensation fired in an eye-catching 36 goals and assisted his teammates on seven occasions across 80 appearances between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined.

This included a phenomenal return of 22 goals and three assists in 34 Championship starts for Blackburn throughout the 2021/22 season, which illustrates the immense level of production that he can provide in the second tier of English football.

It will be interesting to see what direction Leeds go for if they do decide to cash in on Gnonto in January as these three former targets all have their merits and could be dream replacements for the Italian whiz.