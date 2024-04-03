To say that Newcastle United have suffered an injury crisis this season would be an understatement, and now three more key men have been ruled out for the trip to Fulham.

Newcastle injury news

It's easy to take aim at Newcastle's form in the current campaign after they qualified for the Champions League last season, but the context of their struggles matters. Eddie Howe's side have faced injury issues from the off and even saw summer signing Sandro Tonali handed a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules not long after completing a big-money move from Milan.

Forced to put together a makeshift defence for much of the campaign, the Magpies will be desperately awaiting the summer transfer window, when they could finally land some crucial reinforcements. Already, their focus must be on welcoming at least one central defender following ACL injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. With the duo set to miss the start of next season, Newcastle must act in the summer window.

The bad news doesn't stop there on the injury front either. As confirmed by The Athletic, Newcastle are set to be without Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento against Fulham this weekend. The hat-trick of injuries only adds to Newcastle's absentee list.

Newcastle absentees (via Premier Injuries) Potential return date Sven Botman 01/01/2025 Jamaal Lascelles 01/01/2025 Sandro Tonali (suspended) 31/08/2024 Lewis Miley 19/05/2024 Callum Wilson 11/05/2024 Joelinton 11/05/2024 Tino Livramento 04/05/2024 Miguel Almiron 04/05/2024 Nick Pope 27/04/2034 Kieran Trippier 24/04/2024 Anthony Gordon (suspended) 06/04/2024 Matt Targett No return date

With just nine games remaining in the Premier League season, Newcastle must simply limp over the line with their work now cut out for them in qualifying for some level of European competition.

"Outstanding" Trippier's return must be the focus

Whilst Livramento and Almiron will be big misses in the coming weeks, Trippier's leadership is something that can't be replaced as easily, especially amid injuries to Wilson, Lascelles and Botman. As things stand, Howe will be forced to turn to much of the side that played in Newcastle's recent 1-1 draw against Everton and that is only likely to cause more injury and fatigue concerns.

Given that no player has assisted more goals than Trippier in the Premier League so far this season, it's no surprise that Micah Richards was full of praise for the right-back earlier in the campaign.