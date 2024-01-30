It hasn't been a good start to the year for Crystal Palace, as they crashed out of the FA Cup in a replay against Everton just before being thoroughly beaten by a wounded Arsenal side 5-0.

What makes it worse is that the team have failed to score a single goal in those games, meaning that they are currently goalless in 2024.

The striker that started two of those three games was Jean-Philippe Mateta, and while he has had his moments for the club here and there since permanently signing from Mainz in Winter 2022, there simply haven't been enough to justify his place in the team anymore - even as a backup.

It would appear as if Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish share this sentiment as the club have been linked with several number nines this month, so let's take a look at three of them.

1 Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal

The first name on the list has been touted for a move to Selhurst Park multiple times this month, and for a fee in the region of £30m is Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners' number 14 started out in Chelsea's Cobham academy before moving to Hale End after he was deemed surplus to requirements by the Blues.

He was sent out on loan for half a season to Leeds United in the 2019/20 season, but has otherwise spent his entire senior career at the Emirates and has become a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta.

He has a reasonably respectable haul of 38 goals and ten assists for the north Londoners in 159 games, giving him a goal involvement every 3.31 games across his entire career.

However, he has scored some big goals for the Gunners, including two away to Chelsea and a last-minute winner against Manchester United last season.

While he might have some doubters, he would represent a massive upgrade on Mateta, and the pair's underlying numbers say as much.

The English "monster", as described by The Athletic's Aaron Catterson-Reid, has the Frenchman beat in every single relevant metric, and in the case of things such as non-penalty goals per 90 and goals per shot on target, it is by a landslide.

Eddie Nketiah vs Jean-Philippe Mateta Stats per 90 Nketiah Mateta Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.44 0.38 Non-Penalty Goals 0.46 0.10 Assists 0.18 0.30 Progressive Passes 1.47 1.20 Progressive Carries 1.74 1.10 Shots on Target 0.92 0.60 Goals per Shot on Target 0.50 0.17 Passing Accuracy 79.3% 72.7% Goal-Creating Actions 0.74 0.60 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

Ultimately, there is clearly some talent there, and if Arsenal opt to sell him this month, the Eagles should do their best to sign him.

2 Armando Broja - Chelsea

From a striker in north London to one in west London, Chelsea's Armando Broja has been a player touted for a move to Palace multiple times this month, and while he has been priced at around £35m by the Blues, a loan with an obligation to buy has also reportedly been floated.

Unlike Nketiah, the 22-year-old Albania international has had fewer first-team opportunities since making his debut for the Blues. However, this can be attributed to his age, injury history and the fact that he has spent an entire season on loan with Southampton.

It was on this loan spell that he first caught the attention of the wider footballing public, as his performances for the Saints were consistently strong and occasionally superb. He ended the spell with nine goals and one assist to his name in 38 appearances, and while these aren't world-class numbers, they do represent a goal involvement every 3.8 games, which is a better ratio than Mateta has delivered in south London.

During this loan spell, football talent scout Jacek Kulig described the Slough-born striker as a "complete forward" as well as "athletic and powerful", and when looking back at his highlight reel from that season, it is hard to disagree.

Last but not least, if you are still unconvinced, look at his underlying numbers compared to Mateta's, as the Frenchman is completely outclassed in every metric bar progressive passes, where he is tied with his potential competition.

Armando Broja vs Jean-Philippe Mateta Stats per 90 Broja Mateta Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.50 0.38 Non-Penalty Goals 0.20 0.10 Progressive Carries 2.20 1.10 Progressive Passes 1.20 1.20 Shots 2.60 1.20 Goals per Shot on Target 0.50 0.17 Successful Take-Ons 2.60 1.60 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

3 Borja Mayoral - Getafe

The last player on this list takes us away from the Premier League and into Spain, Madrid to be specific, as Getafe's Borja Mayoral was touted for a move to Selhurst Park earlier this month, and while the other sides he has been linked to such as Arsenal might have more money to spend, this is a player well worth fighting for.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has been tearing it up in his home country this season, and as things stand, only Girona's Artem Dovbyk and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham have scored more than his 13 league goals.

Those 13 goals have come in just 19 starts, and he has added one assist for good measure as well.

Described as a "poacher" by data analyst Ben Mattinson, the former Roma ace could be exactly what the Eagles need this season to pull themselves away from an impending relegation scrap, as their current goal tally of 22 is the third-worst in the entire league.

La Liga Top Scorers Position Player Goals Club Assists 1st Artem Dovbyk 14 Girona 5 1st Jude Bellingham 14 Real Madrid 3 3rd Alvaro Morata 13 Atlético Madrid 1 3rd Borja Mayoral 13 Getafe 1 5th Antione Griezmann 11 Atlético Madrid 5

Sealing the deal could cost as much as £39m, but with the consequences of relegation being so much dearer, this seems like an opportunity too good to miss.