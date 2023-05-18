Arsenal have had to painfully watch as Manchester City have overtaken them in the Premier League title race, whilst also making their way to an FA Cup and Champions League final. They are everything Mikel Arteta wants his team to be, but so far from the level required to mount such an assault on all fronts.

With unparalleled depth and a manager second to none when it comes to keeping squad harmony in check, Pep Guardiola has remained complimentary of his former apprentice throughout their gruelling battle.

"A guy [who spent] many years here. I don’t know my part on him but his influence on me was so important to become a better manager," he noted.

Given the tactical similarities between the two sides, it is clear for all to see the influence that the former Barcelona boss had on the 41-year-old, not to mention his acquisition of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus last summer to further emphasise that shared philosophy.

However, there are certain characters that he still lacks to perfect this system, and given the success of Ilkay Gundogan this season, the German has announced himself as such a fine example.

As a busy midfielder who goes about his work silently in the engine room, his creative influence cannot be understated. For all their fine performances, neither Granit Xhaka nor Thomas Partey has the mobility or touch of class to emulate the intelligent 32-year-old machine.

That could therefore explain their push towards the summer window, where Youri Tielemans' expiring contract is of keen interest to sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Spaniard.

What's the latest on Youri Tielemans to Arsenal?

It has been common knowledge for some time now that the Belgium international would depart Leicester City at the culmination of his £35k-per-week deal this summer, however, his next destination remained a mystery.

That was before Italian publication CalcioMercato issued their verdict, suggesting that the 26-year-old is high on the north London club's list of priorities, and they remain in pole position as favourites for his signature.

Despite this, Manchester United, Newcastle United and other clubs across Europe such as Juventus and AS Roma retain an interest too, all seeking a coup for the £42m-rated ace.

How good is Youri Tielemans?

The midfield metronome has been ever-present in the Foxes' engine room since he made the permanent move in 2019.

As a top young talent, it quickly became clear just how impressive he was, as a calming presence on the ball with an eye for a pass that could carve through the opposition.

His debut year served to prove that, as he maintained a 7.25 rating buoyed by three goals, four assists and 1.3 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

Upon first joining, he earned praise for his desire to push further forward, floating around in a similar fashion to how Gundogan does now, neatening up the play with tidy touches to keep things ticking over. James Maddison's emergence has since seen him revert into more of a deep-lying playmaker role.

This style has merited a 7.15 average rating for the former Borussia Dortmund star, but with eight goals and four assists, it is clear to see the difference playing in a title-chasing side makes. However, with 1.3 key passes per game too, their similarities are extended much further than just their physicality.

Both Gundogan and Tielemans have impressive technique when it comes to set-pieces, too.

Guardiola has unsurprisingly been effusive in his praise for the German sesnation of late, speaking after his exploits led them to a comfortable victory at Goodison Park: "It's not just scoring goals, he has his momentum because against Leeds, he was the player and again here. He can do everything."

This ability to be everywhere and do everything paints the picture of him silently being in control of all good things that Manchester City curate, almost akin to journalist Rob Tanner branding Tielemans a "puppet master".

Should Edu get this deal done, then Arteta will surely see all these similarities as a possibility to mould the perfect heir to the man who could well leave the Etihad this summer, all without having to spend a penny in terms of a transfer fee. It's surely a bargain and a no-brainer for the Gunners.