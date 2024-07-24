Amid consistent reports linking striker Eddie Nketiah with a high-profile exit from Arsenal this summer, two of his teammates now think they could join him out of the Emirates exit door.

Marseille in talks to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal

The Englishman, who scored six goals in 37 appearances across all competitions under Mikel Arteta last season, made the majority of his appearances off the bench and uncertainty now surrounds his future at the Emirates.

Nketiah is valued at around £50 million by Arsenal, with reports suggesting that they're using the £35 million fee paid by Monaco for Folarin Balogun last summer as a yardstick for the striker's price tag (Graeme Bailey).

Some reports, including from respected French broadsheet L'Equipe, claim Ligue 1 giants Marseille are attempting to sign Nketiah from Arsenal. Other media sources state that Nketiah has already agreed personal terms with Marseille over a move to France, but the two clubs remain apart in valuation.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

The £100,000-per-week forward could well follow Balogun across the channel, and Nketiah would be joining the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga out of the London Colney exit door this summer.

A host of other players are being regularly tipped to depart - Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Jakub Kiwior and Emile Smith Rowe to name a few - but it is also believed that left-backs Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko could be let go as well.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bologna to sign Riccardo Calafiori, who is capable of playing at both left-back and centre-half, with this said to have cast uncertainty surrounding the futures of Tierney, Zinchenko and Kiwior.

Tierney spent 2023/2024 on loan at Real Sociedad, while Zinchenko came under fire for some of his performances under Arteta last season.

Tierney and Zinchenko think they'll leave Arsenal this summer

According to TEAMtalk, both Tierney and Zinchenko fully expect Arsenal to let them go this summer.

Arteta has four players who can play left-back, and five if you count the incoming Calafiori. Indeed, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Zinchenko, Tierney and Kiwior are all capable of featuring in that position, so Edu Gaspar and the Premier League title hopefuls will seemingly entertain bids for the latter trio.

Tierney (£120,000-per-week) and Zinchenko (£150,000-per-week) cost the club around £57 million in total to sign from Celtic and Man City respectively, and while both players have served the club brilliantly in flashes, it'll be interesting to see if the Arsenal board green-light their exits in the coming weeks.