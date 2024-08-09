West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten have agreed another big-money signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham’s summer business so far – all ins and outs

The Hammers have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market, bringing in six new players ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

As can be seen, the club have also let a number of players go, with Kurt Zouma likely to become the next player to leave, moving to the United Arab Emirates with Shabab Al-Ahli.

With the Frenchman on course to depart the London Stadium, a replacement will be required, with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo a long-term target.

Reports last month claimed that West Ham had agreed a deal to sign Todibo on a season-long loan with an option to buy. However, the player preferred a move to Juventus at the time and was holding out for the two clubs to agree a deal. Now, there has been a big twist, with Steidten stepping in.

West Ham agree permanent Todibo transfer

According to transfer expert Romano, West Ham have now agreed a deal to sign Todibo. Steidten personally travelled to Nice to hijack any transfer with Juventus, with Todibo now on course to move to the London Stadium.

“West Ham director Tim Steidten travels to Nice as WHUFC are hijacking Jean-Clair Todibo deal! Juventus in talks for weeks but no green light from Nice. Agreement West Ham-Nice now DONE for €40m plus sell-on clause. West Ham trying to book medical on Friday!”

Romano has since added that a deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy for €40m (£34.2m) plus a sell-on clause, with Todibo, his agent and Steidten returning to England on Friday to finalise a transfer and for the player to complete a medical.

With Zouma on the way out, West Ham and Steidten have acted swiftly and have seemingly got their top target, who has been called a “complete package” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig. Todibo has also been praised by former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who said:

“Jean-Clair is a very interesting character; he’s very confident and he’s a great guy around the dressing room and he’s a very, very talented player, who can go all the way to the top. For him, it is important to keep his feet on the ground, strive for more, and take in as much information as possible.”

Who knows, Todibo may now partner Max Kilman at centre-back against Aston Villa next weekend, providing the deal officially goes through without any issues.