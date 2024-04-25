West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is "championing" one particular managerial candidate behind the scenes as the Hammers seek to find an heir to departing head coach David Moyes.

Moyes widely expected to leave as West Ham eye replacement

The Scotsman is nearing the end of his second stint in charge, as widely reported by reliable media outlets, with West Ham now making contingency plans and working on a replacement for next season.

Some outlets have claimed that both West Ham and Moyes have amicably decided to part ways this summer, with Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian also stating this week that the 60-year-old is on his way out.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim flew into London for talks with West Ham earlier this week in a real statement of intent from co-chairman David Sullivan and the Irons board, but as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the discussions aren't expected to advance any further.

Moyes will be fondly remembered by the West Ham fanbase for his achievements since re-joining the club in 2019/2020, guiding them to successive campaigns in Europe and a Conference League triumph in Prague last year.

However, a large section of supporters have grown frustrated with his pragmatic playing style and feel now is the time to move on with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

West Ham do have alternatives to Amorim as they draw an extensive shortlist, and one of them is thought to be former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who is also set to leave his current club Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

Steidten urging West Ham to appoint Tuchel to replace Moyes

Interestingly, according to The Boot Room, West Ham chief Steidten is "championing" Tuchel as Moyes' replacement behind the scenes and has decided that his compatriot is the right man for 2024/2025.

Whether Sullivan takes his advice remains to be seen, but it is believed the £10.5 million-a-season Tuchel's move to West Ham is more of a "possibility" because of this. There is little denying he would be classed as an elite appointment in place of Moyes, having won the Champions League among other honours throughout a semi-decorated career.

Defender Ben Chilwell, who worked under Tuchel at Chelsea, has also called him an "unbelievable" manager.

"We know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it," said Chilwell in 2022.

"He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well."