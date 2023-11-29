Even as the chaos continues away from The Hawthorns, Carlos Corberan has continued to guide West Bromwich Albion up the Championship standings and on course to secure a place in the all important play-off places. After the Baggies' 1-0 win over Preston North End, they sit as high as third and seven points adrift of Ipswich Town in second, albeit having played a game extra than those above and below them.

Given the lack of investment during the summer transfer window, the job that Corberan is doing is remarkable. It begs the question over just how good West Brom could be if they were handed reinforcements. And that's a question we could get an answer to after the latest takeover update.

West Brom takeover news

The disastrous era of Lai Guochuan finally looks set to come to an end in the coming months, with West Brom's reported takeover edging closer and closer to becoming a reality. The current owner is incredibly fortunate that results have gone his side's way on the pitch after the Baggies failed to spend a single penny in the summer transfer window, welcoming Josh Maja on a free deal, whilst also signing Jeremy Sariemento and Pipa on loan. West Brom's transfer failings could be nearing their end, however.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, West Brom intend to have their takeover completed by January. Percy posted on X: "On potential WBA takeover: there is definitely progress being made and a sense that something is getting closer. Intention is still to have a deal concluded by January (NB: Derby takeover last year was completed in 17 days)."

If that does turn out to be the case, then Corberan could finally get some reinforcements for his side and that could see the Midlands club seriously cement their place in the race for Championship promotion this season.

Corberan deserves financial backing

The job that Corberan is doing cannot be overstated. The former Huddersfield Town boss has taken West Brom from mid-table into promotion contenders with just three new arrivals all coming in on free deals. If he received similar backing to the likes of Daniel Farke, with Leeds' summer spending reaching €35m (£30m), or Enzo Maresca, who benefitted from Leicester City's spending hitting the €44m (38m), then he may well have a say in the title race right now.

Away from the positive results on the pitch, West Brom have taken out an additional loan with US investment group MSD Holdings. The club released a statement saying: "West Bromwich Albion Group Limited has secured additional funding from MSD UK Holdings Limited. Group borrowed £20million from the American lender in December 2022 and has increased the loan to support the ongoing funding of the football club’s general business operations.

"The supplementary borrowing will provide the club with increased working capital as Chairman Guochuan Lai continues to engage with parties interested in purchasing a majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion."

The additional loan highlights just how much the Baggies need to get their takeover across the line, even as Corberan continues to guide his side towards promotion contention at The Hawthorns.