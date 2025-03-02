The last few years have been more than a little bumpy for Tottenham Hotspur.

The club has cycled through managers of varying styles before landing on the uber-attacking Ange Postecoglou.

On top of that, the squad has seen a fair bit of churn, with a number of players leaving, most notably the record-breaking and era-defining Harry Kane.

However, as this season has shown, the North Londoners' project is far from complete, and it might soon be time for another club icon to follow the Englishman out the door.

The Spurs star who should be phased out

It will come as no surprise to those who have been watching Spurs this season that the icon we are talking about is Son Heung-min.