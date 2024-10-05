After breaking their transfer record with the addition of Dominic Solanke during the offseason, real optimism surrounded Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

However, after just one win from their opening four league fixtures, doubt was cast over the club’s ambitions to secure Champions League football during Ange Postecoglou’s second season at the helm.

Their recent run of five successive wins has reignited the belief within the fanbase that the Aussie can bring success to North London during the ongoing campaign, as the club look to end their 16-year wait for a trophy.

Brennan Johnson has been a real beneficiary of the club’s recent form, scoring in five successive matches for the first time in his career, silencing some of the doubters who hurled abuse at him on social media.

Along with the Welshman, one other talent has also thrived with increased minutes in the first team, producing performances that look well beyond his tender age.

Mikey Moore’s recent form for Tottenham

It is very rare you see a 17-year-old seamlessly transition into senior football, but Spurs superstar Mikey Moore has done just that over recent weeks, making two appearances for Postecoglou’s side in the last seven days.

The forward, who is a product of the club’s academy, came off the bench during the 3-0 victory against Manchester United, before being rewarded with his first competitive start against Ferencvaros in the Europa League a couple of days ago.

Whilst it may seem a daunting prospect for a young player making their first senior start on the European stage, Moore excelled and featured for the entirety of the contest.

He wasn’t afraid to make his mark on the meeting, attempting seven dribbles as he aimed to mark his start with a first senior goal.

He may have failed to get on the scoresheet, but the youngster was a constant threat, managing to complete 80% of his attempted passes, whilst also winning four fouls with the opposition unable to get near the academy graduate.

Moore’s subsequent form could spell the end for one current first-team member who has failed to produce the goods for Postecoglou’s side in recent weeks.

The man who could lose his place to Moore

Spurs forward Timo Werner rejoined the club on another season-long loan from RB Leipzig during the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan in North London.

The 28-year-old, who previously played for London rivals Chelsea, has failed to get on the scoresheet in his seven outings since his return, with his wasteful nature in front of goal clear to see.

Werner missed two clear one-on-one opportunities at Old Trafford last weekend, potentially handing Spurs a more emphatic victory than what they walked away with.

The German, who earns a reported £165k-per-week, also missed yet another glorious chance after an excellent ball through by youngster Moore against Ferencvaros, having ultimately fired his effort into the side netting from the angle.

Whilst his latest blunder had no impact on the final result, the forward simply can’t afford to be missing this many clear-cut chances, especially in closer outings with Postecoglou’s side potentially dropping vital points should he replicate his recent failures in front of goal.

Timo Werner's stats against Ferencvaros Statistics Tally Minutes played 65 Touches 31 Passes completed 20/23 (87%) Shots taken 2 Big chances missed 1 Possession lost 5x Duels won 1 Stats via Sofascore

As a result, he could lose his place in the squad to youngster Moore, with the 17-year-old showing more quality and finesse in attacking areas than the Champions League winner.

The academy graduate has showcased he has the ability to be a success, with Werner potentially halting his development in North London - giving boss Postecoglou a decision to make in giving the youth prospect an increase in minutes to further demonstrate what he can produce on a regular basis.