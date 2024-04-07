Tottenham Hotspur are now well and truly in pole position to secure a Champions League spot next season.

This has been a superb weekend for the Lilywhites who after watching their closest rivals for fourth spot in Aston Villa draw 3-3 with Brentford, secured a much-needed win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Spurs scored three goals of their own, but unlike Villa, conceded just one in what was a relatively routine win for Ange Postecoglou's side.

The Londoners have only won two of their last four league outings but are now unbeaten in their last three, leapfrogging Villa into fourth spot in the process.

Just days ago the club drew with West Ham but this was a far more polished performance, notably in attack.

Murillo fired into his own net before stunning strikes from both Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven wrapped up the points. Heung-min Son registered an assist but was relatively quiet in a goalscoring sense compared to some of the outstanding performances we've seen in 2023/24 to date.

Son's performance vs Forest

This has been a season of transition for the South Korean who hasn't just taken on the goalscoring burden left behind by Harry Kane but also filled the leadership void.

Of course, Huge Lloris also took his leave last summer and with it handed the captain's armband to Son.

What has he done with it? Well, the attacker has been nothing short of a sensation. We'd expect nothing less from one of Tottenham's greatest players.

Son didn't find the net on Sunday against Forest but he did take his seasonal tally of assists to nine after laying the ball off for Van de Ven to hammer home.

On top of that, the 31-year-old has found the net on 15 occasions this term during a sensational campaign yet again for the winger.

A wide player by trade, Son has found himself occupying the role of a central striker more regularly this term. It was the position he played in against Nuno Santo's men this weekend, yet he was unfortunate not to beat Mats Selz in the visitors' net.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man hit the woodwork and was denied in some style by that man Selz late on. It looked like the ball was heading into the far corner, only for the Forest stopper to sprawl to his left to deny the South Korean.

On another day he could have had a few goals, only substantiating his place as an undroppable figure in the side further. However, Timo Werner should also hold a similar tag after what was one of his finest displays in a Spurs shirt yet.

Timo Werner's performance in numbers

The German's arrival on a loan deal back in January raised eyebrows. After all, this is a man who had been made a meme during his time with Chelsea.

Werner only found the net 23 times in 89 appearances on the blue side of London and truth be told, never looked up for it in English football.

Well, the 28-year-old has hardly been prolific this time around either, scoring two goals in 11 outings for Spurs, but he certainly looks more at ease in Postecoglou's system, contributing to five strikes on the whole courtesy of three assists.

That was particularly the case against Forest where Werner looked an eternal danger for Neco Williams.

It was the Germany international who played the ball across the box for Murillo to fire into his own net. That was just one of many examples in which he found himself in a dangerous position down the left channel, delivering what was an "absolutely superb" performance in the eyes of Spurs presenter Ben Haines.

In total, Werner attempted five crosses, of which two came off, while his three dribble attempts were a marker of his willingness to make something happen.

A constant nuisance out wide, Football.London's Alasdair Gold handed the spritely winger an 8/10 match rating, writing: 'Soon after [the opening goal] he fired in another similar cross but Johnson's shot was saved. Sent in a few more dangerous balls in the second half and was a constant threat to Forest and was involved in the build-up to the third goal.'

Speaking after the game, the loanee admitted that he was loving life back in London, sparking talk that Spurs could and should well look to activate their option to buy him once the summer window opens.

On this evidence, they should do; it was a performance that could make him undroppable during the Premier League run-in.