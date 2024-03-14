A £165,000-per-week forward wants to be at Tottenham next season, and he's a player who manager Ange Postecoglou has previously called "quality".

Spurs' transfer plans ahead of the summer

The north Londoners need to back Postecoglou in the summer after his fine debut season in the dugout.

While the club have gone another season trophyless, Postecoglou has still won over plenty of admirers with his brand of exciting, high-pressing football. It's been a breath of fresh air since Antonio Conte's departure, and Spurs are currently in the driving seat to seal Champions League qualification for next season.

Aston Villa sit above them in fourth, but Postecoglou's victory over the Villans last weekend means they're just two points above Tottenham, with the north Londoners possessing a game in hand on them.

Tottenham's next league games Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Notttingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

If Spurs do secure a place in next season's Champions League group stage pot, there is reason to believe they could have a larger transfer kitty to play with, and technical director Johan Lange is thought to be targeting new additions in a few areas.

Indeed, Tottenham apparently want a new winger as their major signing this summer, while other reports suggest Spurs are keen on a striker, new-centre-back and back up full-back.

In terms of wide players, the likes of Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze are being repeatedly linked, with ex-Spurs scout Bryan King telling Tottenham News that the latter is ideal.

“Eze is a good player, I have liked him ever since he was at QPR," said King. “I like him and I like the way he plays his football. He reminds me of Maddison. He is the player who provides those cute little passes in attacking areas of the pitch for Crystal Palace.”

There is also the matter of Timo Werner, and whether his loan deal from RB Leipzig will be made permanent.

The German has made a fantastic start to life at N17, and reports suggest that Spurs are likely to trigger Werner's £15m buy option.

Werner wants to be a Spurs player next season

Now, according to Bild (via Sport Witness), Werner has decided he wants to be a Tottenham player next season as well - as he decides to remain.

The £165,000-per-week forward has two goals and two assists since arriving from RB Leipzig highlight just how much he suits Postecoglou's system, with the Australian calling him "quality".

“I thought he was great. First half we probably didn’t support him enough in that left channel, he was a little bit isolated. Second half we got some better service to him," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's January arrival.

“He’s a quality player, I think he’s proven at this level, and as he gets stronger and fitter and understands our game a little bit better, I think he’ll become even more effective and I know there’s goals in him as well that will come for Tottenham, so I thought he was good.”