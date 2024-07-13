The transfer window has been open for just over four weeks now, and aside from making David Raya's deal permanent and bringing in 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard, Arsenal have remained relatively quiet.

Now, while confirmed transfers have been hard to come by for the Gunners, they do seem close to securing Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, and have been linked with plenty of stars, including England international Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace ace would be an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, and interestingly, the latest player touted for a move to the club has been compared to him in the past.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are one of two sides tipped to land Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

The report has revealed that the Georgian international's former coach, Gela Davitadze, has named the Gunners and Manchester City the two most suitable destinations for the incredible winger in the coming weeks.

However, the potential interest of City is not the only obstacle Edu Gaspar and Co would have to contend with to land the 23-year-old, as the story claims any move would cost in excess of €100m, which converts to around £84m.

Signing Kvaratskhelia may prove to be extremely challenging and expensive, but given how well he's played in recent seasons and at the Euros this summer, it may be the kind of statement transfer Arsenal need to make, and the comparisons to Eze are certainly a bonus.

How Kvaratskhelia compares to Eze

So, before looking at how well Kvaratskhelia has played over the last couple of seasons, let's examine this comparison to Eze and where it has come from.

It originates from FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues and creates a list of the ten most similar players for everyone. In this case, they consider the Palace star the seventh most comparable attacking midfielder or winger to the Georgian.

The best way to see the areas where the two stars overlap is to look at their most similar underlying numbers.

Kvaratskhelia & Eze Stats per 90 Kvaratskhelia Eze Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.59 0.59 Assists 0.20 0.18 Shots on Target 1.48 1.45 Live Passes 36.5 33.3 Goal-Creating Actions 0.53 0.48 Interceptions 0.43 0.48 Carries 36.8 34.6 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

In this case, that includes metrics such as non-penalty expected goals and assists, actual assists, shots on target, live passes, goal-creating actions, interceptions and carries, all per 90.

However, it's not just the similarities to the former Queens Park Rangers star that would make the "unstoppable" winger, as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, such a great signing.

He's also been in fine form for Napoli over the last couple of years.

In 2022/23, he scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists as the Partenopei won their first league title in the 21st century, while last season, he racked up 11 goals and nine assists in 45 games for the Italian giants.

Ultimately, Kvaratskhelia has shown more than enough quality over the last few seasons to justify the price tag on his head, and if Arsenal really want to make a statement this summer, then signing him would be the ideal way to do that - and the comparisons to Eze are a wonderful bonus.