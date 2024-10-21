Turning his attention back towards the transfer market once again, Todd Boehly is now reportedly battling to sign a Serie A player in 2025 who is also a Chelsea supporter.

Chelsea transfer news

Often stealing the headlines on the transfer front, the Blues have recently been linked with moves for a number of reinforcements in 2025, including Randal Kolo Muani and Georgiy Sudakov. Two players who would boost Enzo Maresca's frontline even further, Chelsea could find themselves splashing the cash in abundance once again in the summer.

Kolo Muani would particularly grab the spotlight. The Frenchman has struggled since swapping Eintracht Frankfurt for Paris Saint-Germain and has now reportedly been offered to several Premier League clubs by his agent. With Chelsea among those clubs, those at Stamford Bridge could yet take another gamble on a player who'd compete with Nicolas Jackson for a starting place.

It's not just Ligue 1 that the London giants could welcome reinforcements from, however, with scouts reportedly sent elsewhere in pursuit of beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur to one particular versatile star in 2025.

According to The Mirror's Ryan Taylor, Boehly is now battling to sign Patrick Dorgu for Chelsea from Serie A side Lecce ahead of Spurs in a deal that would see the Blues fan complete a dream move.

The deal could certainly be an affordable one for a financial powerhouse like Chelsea too. Lecce now reportedly value their left-back at £30m, leaving the door ajar for the Blues to swoop and land his signature.

Still just 19 years old, Dorgu could kill two birds with one stone given his ability to play left-back and left-wing to potentially hand Maresca a welcome boost. The player, himself, now looks set to have a decision to make. Although, as a reported Chelsea supporter, there's no doubt where his dream may likely lie.

"Strong" Dorgu can replace Chilwell at Chelsea

With Ben Chilwell frozen out at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Maresca, Chelsea now have the room to welcome a younger left-back to compete against Marc Cucurella, which is where Dorgu should arrive. The teenager is already making significant strides in senior football, having started six of Lecce's eight Serie A games so far this season, and was praised for his "strong" defensive work by analyst Ben Mattinson last October.

That said, despite the desire to perhaps realise a dream move, Dorgu must not run before he can walk. Several players have ruthlessly been cast aside at Chelsea and deemed not good enough, stuck watching on from the sidelines at Stamford Bridge. If Dorgu is going to complete such a move, then he must be ready to compete for a place in Maresca's side straightaway.