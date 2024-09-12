Chelsea and senior club chief Todd Boehly are plotting to make a £30 million-plus player the club's next "priority" signing in January, according to reports this week.

Chelsea already making transfer plans ahead of January window

The west Londoners spent around £200 million on new signings over the course of the summer transfer window, with no less than 13 players putting pen to paper on moves to Stamford Bridge before the 11pm deadline on August 30.

Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all agreed to join Chelsea, and it could've been one more, had it not been for their failed signing of striker Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea were locked in deadline day talks to sign Osimhen from Napoli, alongside Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, but neither side could strike a full last-minute deal for the Nigerian - who later joined Süper Lig champions Galatasaray on loan.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

A Chelsea move to sign Osimhen in January is still possible, as his temporary Galatasaray contract includes a break-clause, which would allow interested sides to strike a mid-season agreement.

The forward's new Napoli deal also includes a discounted release clause set at around £63 million, according to reports, so this could be one to watch in future. In the meantime, it is believed Chelsea are already making plans for the winter window.

Indeed, according to reliable Blues journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are planning to loan out Mykhailo Mudryk in January, and there is a belief that Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu is firmly on their agenda.

The 19-year-old, who's started all of their Serie A games so far this season, is regarded as one of Denmark's brightest up-and-coming talents. Dorgu made 32 league appearances for Leece last term over a breakout campaign for him, and the left-back's performances haven't gone unnoticed in the Premier League.

Chelsea planning to make Dorgu their "priority" January signing

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are considering whether to make Dorgu their "priority" January signing instead of Osimhen. The teenager is increasingly appreciated by Chelsea and a host of other top-flight sides, and could move for the left-sided starlet who can also play further up field on the wing.

There were reports over the summer that Lecce director Pantaleo Corvino was waiting for an official Chelsea bid to sign Dorgu, so this could be one to watch, though Fabrizio Romano has since claimed he could cost over £30 million to sign now.

"You can just say that with some players it can go incredibly fast," said Denmark Under-21s boss Steffen Højer on Dorgu.

"He has already had a lot of playing minutes in Serie A with Lecce, and he has done really, really well. What is special about him is that he is a quiet and calm guy, but things are just incredibly natural for him on a football pitch."