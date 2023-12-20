It's been reported that Chelsea and Todd Boehly will "look to reach an agreement" for one club's rising star "immediately" as they green-light his sale.

Pochettino requests Chelsea signings in January

Both publicly and behind-the-scenes, manager Mauricio Pochettino has requested the Chelsea board move to make new signings in January.

According to some reports in the English media, Pochettino wants players of height to solve Chelsea's vulnerability in the penalty area, leading to reported interest in the likes of Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Meanwhile, it's been widely reported that the Blues are keen on signing a proven goalscorer. Chelsea are contenders for Brentford star Ivan Toney as a result, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic of interest to Pochettino as well.

Speaking to press around 10 days ago, Pochettino was adamant that Chelsea's directors should look to January, coming after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Everton.

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement," said Pochettino (via Sky Sports).

"That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season. We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do.

"I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality."

Chelsea also have a policy of buying Europe's most in-form, exciting talents. Boehly has moved to sign talent from all over Europe and South America since Clearlake Capital's takeover, with FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji now being targeted.

Chelsea will look to seal Bardghji agreement "immediately"

The winger, who scored Copenhagen's winner in a sensational 4-3 win over Man United in the Champions League earlier this season, is wanted across England. As well as Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle United have held talks with Bardghji's agents ahead of a possible move.

However, Boehly and co are very eager to win the race. This is according to 90min, who also claim Chelsea "will look to reach an agreement" for Bardghji "immediately".

This comes after the development that Copenhagen are prepared to green-light his exit, giving Chelsea a push to go and attempt his transfer soon. However, any proposed deal would mean Bardghji joins at the end of the season and not now.

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of Sweden's most exciting talents, and has even been called his country's answer to Lionel Messi.

“He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said Roger Franzen.

Chelsea's teenage summer signings Price (via Transfermarkt) Deivid Washington £14 million Diego Moreira Free transfer Angelo £13 million Romeo Lavia £54 million Lesley Ugochukwu £23 million

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well.

“That makes him very difficult to read for the defenders. Will he go right or left? It makes him difficult to handle.”