West Ham finally got back to winning ways in the Premier League, smashing Ipswich 4-1 for their second win of the campaign.

The Hammers had 53% possession, generating 3.79 xG, and scoring four goals, with Michail Antonio, Mohamed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta all on the scoresheet.

Victory for Julen Lopetegui's West Ham took them to 12th in the league table, now sitting on eight points after seven games played, having scored ten goals and conceded 11 times.

The Hammers attacking quartet vs Ipswich

The Hammers lined up with Bowen and Kudus on the flanks, Paqueta in the central attacking midfield role, and Antonio leading the line against Ipswich. It's safe to say it worked a treat for the club's Spanish head coach.

All four of the attacking quartet got themselves on the scoresheet, including a first of the season for Antonio who nearly ran riot at the London Stadium, missing two big chances including one which struck the woodwork.

Bowen managed to get himself a goal and an assist, taking five shots in the game and making five key passes, whilst Kudus - who had started the season fairly slowly - also took five shots, made one key pass, and also hit the woodwork.

This is the highest xG West Ham have generated in a Premier League game this season, with their forwards finally clicking, and finding their shooting boots, but it wasn't just the forwards who performed well.

Jean-Clair Todibo's performance in numbers

Jean-Clair Todibo put in a superb performance against Ipswich, making it back-to-back Premier League starts for the Frenchman. He was awarded an 8/10 match rating by West Ham insiders Claret and Hugh, who alluded to his "decent" partnership that is forming with Max Kilman.

In the game, Todibo made five clearances, two interceptions, two tackles, won four of his five ground duels, and won one of his three aerial duels, putting in a big defensive shift for the Hammers. But he also added a lot of quality on the ball, with a 95% passing accuracy, and a 100% dribble success from two attempts.

Todibo & Kilman vs Ipswich Stat Todibo Kilman Minutes 90 90 Clearances 5 4 Interceptions 2 1 Tackles 2 0 Dribbled Past 0 1 Touches 72 83 Pass Accuracy % 95% 92% Long Balls 2/4 5/10 Successful Dribbles 2/2 1/1 Ground Duels Won 4/5 1/2 Aerial Duels Won 1/3 2/4 Stats taken from Sofascore

The partnership of Todibo and Kilman is finally blossoming, with Lopetegui finding that balance between his two central defenders. Kilman is slightly more ball-dominant, having a bit more responsibility to pick passes further forward -indicated by long pass volume - and having more touches.

However, his centre-back colleague adds brilliant athleticism to the backline, and more mobility for defending both on the front foot and recovering, plus he can use his athletic frame to carry the ball out, giving West Ham more options to progress play.

Allowing these two to build and form a connection in central defence is Lopetegui's best bet at finding defensive balance for his side, whilst also retaining a good level of on-ball tools for progression, both with passing and carrying.

West Ham face Tottenham next in the Premier League, who have scored 12 goals in six games so far, so it will be a good test for the Hammers' new defensive duo against a potent attack like Spurs.