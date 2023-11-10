Since earning promotion back to League Two, Wrexham have continued their Hollywood story in an attempt to earn back-to-back promotions. The Welsh side currently sit third, only behind Notts County on goal difference and five points adrift of league leaders Stockport. It shows just how much both Wrexham and Notts County needed promotion by just how high they have found themselves in League Two - the promoted sides didn't even need time to settle before laying down a promotion marker once more.

As Wrexham's status continues to grow, however, they look likely to face a battle to keep hold of one particular player, with Tom Brady reportedly set to test the waters with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham transfer news

The Red Dragons have never been afraid to use Reynolds and McElelhenney as persuasion points when it comes to welcoming players. Their biggest coups so far under the famous duo have been Paul Mullin and Ben Foster, who retired after a short stint in League Two. Such is their success, it was surprising to see Wrexham keep hold of their star men in the summer, especially as they progressed up the divisions, but perhaps that's a credit to the project that the Welsh side are building.

That's not to say that their resolve won't be tested, however. According to The Sun, Birmingham City investor Tom Brady is eyeing a move for Elliot Lee in the January transfer window in an attempt to hand Wayne Rooney's side a much-needed boost. The Wrexham midfielder has got off to a blistering start in League Two, scoring ten goals in 16 appearances to attract the interest of Championship side Birmingham.

Considering just how well he's started for Wrexham this season, it will be interesting to see whether Lee becomes tempted by a move to St Andrews, should Brady and co make their move.

Wrexham must keep hold of "great" Lee

If Wrexham want to secure shock promotion into League One this season, then Lee will be vital alongside the likes of Mullin. So far this season, he has arguably been the standout man for Phil Parkinson's side, having already hit double figures in goals to put him in with an early shout to win the Golden Boot come the end of the campaign.

Lee has earned plenty of praise as a result of his fantastic form, including from Wrexham manager Parkinson, who hailed his physical condition, via North Wales Live, saying he was in "great" shape.

Up next, Wrexham take on Gillingham in a game they will hope to see end in three points once again. Parkinson's side are currently on an incredible 10-game unbeaten run and have won four of their previous five games to put them well in contention for promotion once more. During that run, Lee has been vital, making Birmingham's reported interest little surprise. The Championship side have fallen to 15th since Rooney's arrival and are in desperate need of the spark that Lee would provide.