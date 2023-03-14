Everton's academy has a unique talent for producing a steady stream of undeniable quality, yet it seems like in recent years there has been a reluctance to truly allow all of them to shine on the senior stage.

Whether it be due to their relegation battles or just a lack of faith, various managers have snubbed youngsters who were tearing it up in the youth setup.

Ellis Simms was one such name, who boasted 41 goals in 45 games for the U18s and a further 17 goals in 40 games for the U21s. However, now 22 years old and still yet to be used regularly, it is expected that he might not be at the level required.

However, one name who certainly is still in with a chance is Tom Cannon. The 20-year-old is currently enjoying his first loan spell away from Goodison Park at Preston North End, where he has finally started to find his form.

Both of these youngsters are likely vying for a spot beside Dominic Calvert-Lewin next season in Sean Dyche's more classic 4-4-2, depending on the English forward's fitness. Given how the younger of the two will be enjoying regular football until the end of this season, whilst Simms will likely occupy the bench, there is cause to believe that Cannon will be the favourite to start next season.

Who is Tom Cannon?

Having been at the club since the age of 10, the Republic of Ireland youth international already boasts three senior appearances for the Toffees having scored 22 times for the U21s across 55 appearances.

With sharp movement and a keen eye for a goal, he cuts a far more slender figure to the hulking Simms. This could actually work in his favour despite what many might expect from a Dyche centre forward, as his athleticism to run off Calvert-Lewin's flick-ons could prove imperative in their link-up.

In his short time at Deepdale, he has already captured the attention there too, as Hull City boss Liam Rosenior spoke out about how difficult the youngster was to play against. He noted: "I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far."

Should he continue his goalscoring form into the run-in, where he has two in his last three Championship matches, he would return to Merseyside ready to feature next to a hopefully fully fit Calvert-Lewin, thus usurping Simms.