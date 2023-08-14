Highlights Leeds are in the hunt to sign a striker from a Premier League club.

They may have to pay £8m in order to do so.

The player scored a whopping 20 goals during an outstanding 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds United must act quickly if they are to realise their promotion ambitions this season, with a few key additions still sorely needed...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

For the Whites, the window has been marred by a stream of frustrating outgoings rather than statement incomings, with a number of their stars jumping ship as their various relegation clauses whir into action.

As such, the acquisitions of Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are offset by the exits of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and now Jack Harrison. Plenty of names that now need replacing.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

Fortunately, this has likely freed up plenty of finances, which may allow Daniel Farke to invest heavily in a number of positions, notably a striker.

In fact, The Sun's Alan Nixon, speaking to his Patreon, suggested that the Yorkshire outfit have joined the hunt to capture Everton's promising young striker, as Preston North End seek to re-sign last campaign's loanee.

With Leeds' interest a permanent one, it is thought that Sean Dyche will accept a bid of no less than £8m for his services.

Who is Tom Cannon?

Although he has been starved of first-team action at his permanent club, his exploits at youth level spurred the Lilywhites to take a calculated risk by bringing him in on loan last term.

It took a small while for him to acclimatise to the physical demands of Championship football, but once he got started it felt like he could trouble any defence in the division.

Failing to score in his first seven league matches, the 20-year-old would then record eight goal contributions in his final 11 matches, helping his temporary side to a respectable 12th-placed finish. A further 12 goals came at youth level too, in what was a red-hot campaign for the young forward.

Perhaps having endured this teething period, he would now hit the ground running instantly at Elland Road, helping spearhead a successful season after their recent relegation.

Such form unsurprisingly earned plenty of praise too, with Hull City boss Liam Rosenior speaking highly of him after their 0-0 draw: "I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far."

Such prolific form was always expected after how he had shone for Everton's U21s and below, having scored eight in 23 Premier League 2 matches during the 2021/22 term, and a further ten with four assists in the U18 Premier League the year prior.

With his ties to the Toffees, and his speed that partners his tall slender frame, it is hard not to draw comparisons with Jermaine Beckford.

The 39-year-old featured for both of the clubs in question, having emerged through Leeds' academy to help fire them out of League One. He scored 101 goals in 176 games within that division, but was shipped off to Goodison Park due to their ongoing financial issues and his desire to play at a higher level.

Cannon too boasts that same physicality, standing at a slightly smaller 5 foot 11, with his speed emphasised in a 2020 player profile made by the Liverpool Echo: "He scored a variety of efforts and due to his willingness to run in behind, play on the shoulder of defenders and work between the lines, comparisons to Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy have been drawn."

With this huge club craving another hero to emerge to propel them up through the divisions once more, perhaps a youthful striker with a penchant for scoring in the Championship could emerge once again, emulating the heroics of Beckford to instead return them to the Premier League this time.