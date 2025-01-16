West Bromwich Albion fans will be getting a little impatient now about the ongoing saga involving who their next manager will be, with the Baggies waving goodbye to Carlos Corberan all the way back on Christmas Eve.

Now at the halfway stage of January, the Championship promotion hopefuls still haven't been successful in finding a successor for Corberan, although it hasn't been through a lack of trying.

Indeed, it looked as if a deal for ex-Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky to take on the reins was going to be a stress-free formality to get over the line, only for that deal to then go pear-shaped at the last minute.

The West Midlands side have since moved on from this disappointing collapse and have seemingly entered into talks with Tony Mowbray to make a dramatic return to the helm according to reports, having previously been in charge of West Brom during the early years of his managerial career.

Mowbray's last XI as West Brom manager Blackburn 0-0 West Brom (24th of May 2009) GK - Dean Kiely RB - Gianni Zuiverloon CB - Ryan Donk CB - Jonas Olsson LB - Paul Robinson CM - Borja Valero CM - Jonathan Greening CM - Chris Brunt CAM - Robert Koren ST - Marc-Antoine Fortune ST - Juan Carlos Menseguez Sourced by Transfermarkt

A lot has transpired since Mowbray named this final-ever Baggies XI back in 2009, with one of his midfield selections on the day in Chris Brunt now interim boss at the Hawthorns.

Now, he could hand over the baton to Mowbray, with this lineup below a possible dream XI for the 61-year-old following the end of the window...

1 GK - Alex Palmer

It is unlikely that Mowbray would tinker with the goalkeeper position on his arrival, with Alex Palmer proving himself to be a top Championship goalkeeper over the past couple of seasons.

From 26 second tier games this campaign, the reliable 'keeper has amassed 11 clean sheets and so will likely be retained.

2 RB - Darnell Furlong

Likewise, Mowbray won't want to change up anything too drastically in the right-back position if he does return to the Hawthorns, with Darnell Furlong's spot in the side as concrete as it could possibly be.

Indeed, the Baggies stalwart has only missed one league contest during 2024/25 to date, with his presence helping the West Midlands side to remain resolute at the back.

3 CB - Torbjørn Heggem

Whilst Furlong is a recognisable piece of the furniture at West Brom, Torbjørn Heggem is a far fresher presence having only arrived last summer.

Despite this being his first season in the English game, the 26-year-old centre-back has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water, with an imposing 5.3 duels on average across his 26 league appearances to date.

Mowbray will also love working with Heggem if a move gets over the line, having previously worked with a similarly tough Scandinavian defender in Jonas Olsson during his first stint at the club.

4 CB - Kyle Bartley

Whilst Mason Holgate has been in the side as of late, Mowbray might well fancy reinstating Kyle Bartley to the heart of defence on his arrival.

After all, when the seasoned defender has been in the side, West Brom very rarely look leaky, having won a sizeable 11 duels at the back end of December when facing off against Sheffield United.

5 LB - Callum Styles

Callum Styles joins Bartley to make up the last component of this dream XI's defence, having stood out for the Baggies down the left in recent weeks.

The Hungary international can also be utilised in the middle of the park, but it's from this left-back spot where he's managed to make a name for himself at the Hawthorns, with a goal even coming his way against Preston North End on New Year's Day.