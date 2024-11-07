Tom Wagner has been the Birmingham City chairman since 2023 and is looking to bring the good times back to the Blues, starting with promotion back to the Championship after relegation to League One last season.

Under Wagner, Birmingham have splashed the cash, brought in a new manager in Chris Davies and are looking at leaving St Andrew’s for a new purpose-built 60,000+ capacity stadium by 2029.

They’ve also got NFL icon Tom Brady on board in the Midlands, making it an exciting time to be a Birmingham supporter. But who actually is Wagner? Football FanCast has compiled a fact file on the American businessman.

Who is Tom Wagner?

Wagner is an American financier who co-founded Knighthead Capital Management LLC in 2008 along with business partner Ara Cohen. He is also the New York-based firm's co-CEO and manages about €9bn (£7.5bn) of assets.

A subsidiary of Knighthead Investment set up a company last year called Shelby Companies Limited, registered in Birmingham. Wagner is also listed as a director of that company.

Tom Wagner's Birmingham City takeover

Shelby Companies Limited completed a 45.98% ownership of Birmingham City in July 2023, with Wagner saying at the time:

"The transition and implementation plans will take time. There will be bumps in the road but I ask that you get behind the leadership team guiding the club forward, be part of the alliance and continue to give every team that wears the shirt your passionate support."

SCL later took full ownership of St Andrew’s. Birmingham were run by Chinese owners prior to the takeover.

Brady was announced as a minority owner of Birmingham City in August 2023, weeks after SCL purchased their stake in the club. But how do Wagner and Brady know each other?

The Americans have reportedly been friends for a number of years and have worked on other projects before their time with Birmingham. Last year, Wagner, Brady and tennis ace Kim Clijsters invested in a major league pickleball team, and they have recently been approved by NFL owners to buy a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Wagner and Tom Brady's net worth

Wagner’s personal net worth is thought to be around $1.6bn (£1.34bn), while NFL icon Brady is said to be worth around $300m (£252m).

Tom Wagner personal life

Wagner, who is 55 years of age, keeps his personal life away from the media, but he is reportedly married and has two children. In 1992, Wagner completed an undergraduate study at Villanova University where he received a degree in accounting.

Tom Wagner's previous jobs

Prior to co-founding Knighthead Capital Management, Wagner worked at Goldman Sachs, where he was a managing director.

Wagner has also previously been employed by investment banking affiliate Credit Suisse First Boston and accounting company Ernst & Young.