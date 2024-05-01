There has been a suggestion this week that an in-form striker who is scoring once every five shots he takes this season wants to sign for Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to be linked with new signings ahead of this summer, with Brendan Rodgers wanting to add fresh blood to his squad, even if they do seal yet another Scottish Premiership crown.

Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel is one potential target for Celtic, with scouts sent to watch the "charismatic" ace in action, while Brondby goalkeeper Patrick Pentz has emerged as an option to replace the soon-to-be-retired Joe Hart when he hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

He isn't the only 'keeper who has been mooted as Hart's successor between the sticks, however, with Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher linked, too, should he look to leave the Reds and aim to be first-choice elsewhere. That won't be the case for him there as long as Alisson is around.

It is also important for Celtic to retain the services of some of their most influential players, and left-back Greg Taylor falls into that bracket, proving to be a consistent performer. He is now expected to sign a new deal at Parkhad, acting a significant boost.

Celtic back to sign red-hot striker

Speaking to The Daily Record, Steve Evans backed Bristol City star Tommy Conway to make a move to Celtic this summer, suggesting that he would be keen on heading to Parkhead: "The last player I recommended Celtic should sign, when I got a call from the manager, was the boy who went from MK Dons who’s now worth multi-millions (Matt O'Riley).

"I see a lot of Celtic - they’re the only club other than Rotherham that I’d have left Stevenage for - and if you’re asking me, could Conway play at Celtic? Absolutely. Get in the car and go today, he could play there.

"But he’s also at a very good football club here with lots to achieve and if I was Liam Manning I’d be saying to the board, ‘we need to keep players like that, if we’re genuinely going to challenge for the Premier League.' He might want to go to Celtic, but you can’t (let him), he’s a gifted boy."

Conway would be such an exciting addition to Celtic's squad, should all parties be keen on a move being agreed in the summer, having shone so much for Bristol City this season.

Still only 21 years of age, the Scotland Under-21 international has 10 goals in 26 Championship starts in 2023/24 to date - that comes from just 53 shots, with a near one-in-five average - and his overall record for his current side stands at 25 strikes in 91 outings. Former manager Nigel Pearson has been an admirer for some time, too, saying back in 2022 that he is "very hungry for success and he works exceptionally hard and on a physical level and a psychological level".

Tommy Conway's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 38 Starts 26 Goals 10 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.4 Key passes per game 0.6 Pass completion rate 84.6%

Conway could be a new attacking star at Celtic, adding firepower and competition for places, so Rodgers should be looking to heed Evans' advice and snap him up.