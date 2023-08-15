Highlights Tanguy Ndombele's time at Tottenham has been disappointing, and his loan spells have not improved his performance or relationship with the manager.

Journalist Alasdair Gold suggests that manager Ange Postecoglou is becoming increasingly unimpressed with Ndombele's attitude, application, and time-keeping.

Ndombele's absence from recent matches and the manager's comments on his fitness suggest that a permanent move away from Tottenham is likely, with Turkey as the potential destination.

Tottenham Hotspur journalist Alasdair Gold has offered a new update on Tanguy Ndombele's situation at the club as well as his relationship with manager Ange Postecoglou.

Is Ndombele staying at Spurs?

It is fair to say that Ndombele's £63m move from Lyon to Tottenham in 2019 has not worked out.

After failing to impress during his first two-and-a-half seasons with the Lilywhites, Ndombele has now undertaken two consecutive loan spells. The first saw him return to Lyon in January 2022, with the second sending him to Napoli for the 2022/23 season.

Despite winning Serie A with Napoli last season, Ndombele was chiefly a substitute for Luciano Spalletti, exhibiting the same inconsistencies that Tottenham supporters had become all too familiar with.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

There were hopes that Postecoglou could revive Ndombele's Spurs career courtesy of his excellent man-management skills, offering the 26-year-old a new start in north London.

However, such optimism seems misplaced according to journalist Gold, who has suggested that Postecoglou's patience with Ndombele is wearing thinner by the week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold said: "Feels like Tanguy [Ndombele] has chucked away another chance to make an impression at Tottenham. From what I understand, despite a bright start - I asked Postecoglou about him really early, I think it was in his first press conference about Tanguy - despite that bright start, from what I understand, Postecoglou has grown more and more unimpressed with Tanguy.

"It's in terms of attitude, application and even his time-keeping. I asked Postecoglou out in Barcelona about Tanguy's absence, along with Joe Rodon, and he said 'yeah, a little bit physically behind the rest'.

He added: "For Tanguy to be in a position where he is not fit enough to play to the level that Postecoglou wants, it's rubbish. You know my [positive] thoughts on Tanguy, I'm sure people have screamed at me enough times 'what are you talking about Gold?'. But, genuinely he is the most gifted player.

"You speak to any player or staff member inside the club and they will tell you that in training sessions they will look at Tanguy, and people will be blown away by how ridiculous the things he can do with a football are. Gareth Bale, who played with many of the best players in the world at Real Madrid, would say that Tanguy was one of the best he's ever seen, but the problem is it's not enough."

Ndombele was not even named among the substitutes for Tottenham's 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford, and didn't feature once for Spurs during pre-season.

As Gold mentions, Postecoglou has already confessed that Ndombele is not up to the standards he expects in terms of fitness, despite having had over a month with his new boss at Hotspur Way.

As a result, a permanent move away from Tottenham could be on the cards, with Gold citing Turkey as his most likely destination at present.

Who are Tottenham playing next?

Having only been able to manage a point from their first Premier League game of the season, Postecoglou will face a stern challenge to get all three in his next match.

Spurs host Manchester United who finished five places above them last season, albeit the Red Devils were fortuitous to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their opening league game.

It promises to be an even greater test of Tottenham's credentials than the Brentford clash, especially given the Lilywhites have failed to beat United since October 2020.

Spurs then face trips to Bournemouth and Burnley before the international break in mid-September.