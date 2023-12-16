The Premier League has staged a plethora of talented strikers over its 31-year history. Although, only 10 have scored 150 goals and over.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has decided to take a look at the 10 all-time Premier League top scorers.

Without further ado, here is the list...

10 Michael Owen

150 goals

Michael Owen became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 22 years when he acclaimed the prestigious award in December 2001, fending off competition from Real Madrid's Raúl and Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn.

The pacey forward netted 150 Premier League goals across 326 outings and won the Golden Boot twice in successive seasons (1997-1998 and 1998-99).

Injuries ultimately plagued Owen's career and perhaps prevented him from achieving more in the game but nevertheless, he remains one of England's greatest ever strikers.

Owen's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists England 89 40 12 Liverpool 297 158 50 Newcastle United 79 30 2 Manchester United 52 17 3 Real Madrid 45 16 4 Stoke City 9 1 0

9 Jermain Defoe

162 goals

Jermain Defoe has enjoyed a marvellous career at a number of different clubs. The Londoner scored 162 goals across 496 appearances in the Premier League, which is a phenomenal total when you consider the fact he never featured for a title-challenging side.

The former England international produced his most prolific top-flight season in 2009/10, scoring 18 goals for Tottenham Hotspur, helping the Lilywhites achieve a fourth-placed finish.

The 41-year-old returned to the North London club in 2022 as part of the Academy coaching staff and as a Club Ambassador.

Defoe's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists England 57 20 6 Tottenham Hotspur 361 140 31 West Ham United 104 40 3 Sunderland 100 37 4 Rangers 74 32 10 Bournemouth 64 23 2 Portsmouth 36 18 5 Toronto 21 12 3

8 Robbie Fowler

163 goals

Robbie Fowler was a wonderfully gifted footballer and had a deadly left-footed - one that struck 163 Premier League goals in 379 appearances for three different clubs.

Despite a prolific goal return, the Liverpool-born forward only amassed 26 caps for England, which he admitted was 'nowhere near enough'.

"I only got 26 caps, which was nowhere near enough, and I always felt I was only there to make up the numbers, not be offered a real chance to play," Fowler said.

Perhaps England undervalued his abilities but his hometown club certainly didn't. Liverpool fans consider him one of the greatest-ever players to pull on the famous red shirt.

Fowler's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists England 26 7 3 Liverpool 369 183 49 Manchester City 92 27 5 Leeds United 32 14 1 Perth Glory 28 9 0 Northern Fury 26 9 4 Cardiff City 16 6 1 Blackburn Rovers 6 0 1 Muangthong United 2 0 0

7 Thierry Henry

175 goals

Thierry Henry is often namechecked in conversations regarding the greatest Premier League players of all time, which evinces just how ridiculously good he was.

The former Arsenal forward won a whopping four golden boots in England's top flight and was a part of the infamous Invincibles team.

Jamie Carragher on Henry: "There is only one winner (greatest striker in Premier League history). It amazes me anyone would ever debate it. It is not even close. Thierry Henry is not only the greatest Premier League striker, he is the greatest Premier League player."

The Frenchman has the second-best Premier League goal-to-game ratio (0.68) since 2000, a feat only bettered by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Henry's major honours Trophy Year(s) Supporters' Shield 2013 UEFA Super Cup 2010 Supercopa de España 2010 Copa del Rey 2009 FIFA Club World Cup 2009, 2010 Champions League 2009 LaLiga 2009, 2010 Confederations Cup 2003 Community Shield 2002, 2004 FA Cup 2002, 2003, 2005 Premier League 2002, 2004 UEFA EURO 2000 World Cup 1998 Ligue 1 1997

6 Frank Lampard

177 goals

Frank Lampard is the only midfielder in the top 10, having netted 177 Premier League goals in 611 appearances.

The former Chelsea skipper had an uncanny knack for arriving late into the penalty area and slotting home, a trait that very few players possessed.

The three-time Premier League champion was one of the best players in the world during his pomp and came second in the 2005 Ballon d'Or rankings to Barcelona's Ronaldinho.

The 106-cap England international is generally considered the best player to ever play for Chelsea.

Lampard's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists England 106 29 12 Chelsea 648 211 145 West Ham United 179 33 18 Manchester City 38 8 4 New York City FC 31 15 4

5 Sergio Agüero

184 goals

Sergio Agüero, who is synonymous with THAT goal against Queens Park Rangers, was a prolific marksman during his 10-year spell at Manchester City.

Quite remarkably, the Argentine forward only won one Golden Boot award, despite surpassing the 20-goal mark in six separate seasons.

Agüero left the Citizens in 2021 and Pep Guardiola was visibly upset when speaking to Sky Sports, admitting that he cannot be replaced.

Aguero's 2014/15 Golden Boot season Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 33 26 8 Champions League 7 6 1 FA Cup 1 0 0 League Cup 1 0 0

4 Andrew Cole

187 goals

Andrew Cole held the record for the most goals scored in a 42-game Premier League season, netting a colossal 34 goals for Newcastle United during the 1993/94 campaign.

Another deadly period in front of goal ensued the following season before Manchester United acquired his services for a British transfer record fee worth £6.25m in January 1995.

Cole went on to enjoy a trophy-laden seven-year spell with United and formed a deadly partnership with Dwight Yorke. The duo amassed 53 goals between them during the treble-winning 1998/99 campaign.

Cole's 1993/94 season Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 40 34 13 FA Cup 3 1 0 League Cup 2 6 1

3 Wayne Rooney

208 goals

Some will tell you Wayne Rooney underachieved in his career, which is extraordinary considering he became Manchester United and England's record top goalscorer.

The Birmingham City boss emerged as England's golden boy as a 16-year-old and was thrust into first-team action thereafter - which was perhaps a contributing factor to his early decline.

And quite unfairly, people forget just how good he was because of that, though, his astonishing 208 Premier League goal tally speaks for itself.

Rooney's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists England 120 53 21 Manchester United 559 253 145 Everton 117 28 8 D.C. United 52 25 14 Derby 35 7 3

2 Harry Kane

213 goals

Harry Kane is the only active player on this list and was tipped to become the all-time leading Premier League goalscorer before he completed an £86.4m move to Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich in the summer, so that feat may not be achieved now.

The 30-year-old has started life at Bayern in electrifying form, scoring 21 goals whilst laying on seven assists in just 16 appearances.

Such form could see him acclaim the Ballon d'Or next year, though, he'll likely have to triumph with England at the Euro's.

Tottenham Hotspur do have a buyback option, so it will be fascinating to see if Kane does return to the North Londoners before the close of his career.

Kane's 2023/24 campaign (as of 15th Dec 2023) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 13 18 5 Champions League 6 4 3 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

1 Alan Shearer

260 goals

Alan Shearer tops the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer charts with a total of 260 goals, putting him 47 clear of second-placed Kane.

The Newcastle native collected three Golden Boot awards and fired home 34 goals in a single league season with Blackburn Rovers, helping the Lancashire club acclaim their first and only Premier League title.

Shearer remained loyal to his hometown club and famously turned down two offers from Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, which ultimately came at the expense of silverware.

But he cemented himself as a Newcastle United legend and now has a statue outside St James' Park, evincing his heroic status at the Tyneside club.

Former Magpies boss Graeme Souness on Shearer: “In my opinion, Alan Shearer is the greatest English centre-forward there has ever been without a shadow of a doubt; he’s a very, very special player. He makes average balls into great balls.”