Derby fixtures are the essence of the game. There is a different feel to a derby clash as opposed to a routine league fixture or cup tie, one that sparks some added passion.

The day of the game is filled with nerves. Will there be bragging rights at the end of the 90 minutes? Who will be the hero? Countless questions arise.

The UK is filled with plenty of mouthwatering rivalries that stretch from the south coast up to the north of Scotland. Several go under the radar, especially those lower down in the footballing pyramid.

Those in the Premier League or Scottish Premiership are among some of the most intense in the country. From Glasgow to London, rivalries are formed in each major city in the UK.

Here, we take a look at nine of the fiercest derby matches across England, Scotland and Wales.

9 Cardiff City v Swansea City

South Wales derby

Cardiff and Swansea may be separated by around 40 miles, but it shouldn’t deter from the fact the teams both try to get the better of each other during games.

The first game between the sides took place in 1912, ending in a draw. Since then, the two clubs have played against each other 117 times, with Cardiff City coming out on top by 46 wins to 43 for Swansea City.

The teams made history during the 2013/14 campaign, facing off against each other in the Premier League for the first time. In terms of passion and atmosphere, the game is easily one of the most competitive derbies in the UK.

South Wales derby stats Cardiff wins 46 Draws 29 Swansea wins 43 Last meeting Swansea 1-1 Cardiff, 25th Aug 2024 2024/25 meetings Cardiff v Swansea, 18th Jan 2025

8 Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Steel City derby

Sheffield is one of England’s most historic cities, which also has two of its most iconic clubs, which are separated by just under four miles.

Famous for playing a crucial role in the Industrial Revolution, steel production in the 19th century grew exponentially, and Sheffield is known as the Steel City for this very reason.

A total of 131 games have been played between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, with the Blades coming out on top with 46 wins compared to the Owls’ 42 victories. The Steel City derby is back on the calendar this season, as the clubs find themselves in the same league for the first time since 2018/19. Expect the clubs to make up for lost time.

Steel City derby stats Sheff Utd wins 46 Draws 43 Sheff Wed wins 42 Last meeting Sheff Wed 0-0 Sheff Utd, 4th Mar 2019 2024/25 meetings Sheff Utd v Sheff Wed, 10th Nov 2024 Sheff Wed v Sheff Utd, 15th Mar 2025

7 Hearts v Hibernian

Edinburgh derby

The Edinburgh derby is one of the fiercest in Scotland, contested by two teams who were formed in the 1870s. Scotland does not have a shortage of rivalries in the professional game, but clashes between the two capital sides have that extra spice to them.

Overall, 664 games have been played between Hearts and Hibernian, although ‘only’ 339 have been in competitive games. The Jambos lead the way with 149 wins in competitive games, with one of the most famous coming during the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Having first met in the 1896 final, Hearts won 5-1 at Hampden 12 years ago against Hibs to claim the bragging rights in what was a game still celebrated by the supporters.

Edinburgh derby stats Hearts wins 149 Draws 103 Hibernian wins 87 Last meeting Hibs 1-1 Hearts, 27th Oct 2024 2024/25 meetings Hearts v Hibs, 26th Dec 2024 Hibs v Hearts, 1st Mar 2025

6 Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester derby

The Manchester derby has not often been played while both teams are at their peak. The first match took place in 1881, being won by Manchester United, who were then called Newton Heath.

193 fixtures between the two clubs have taken place since, with the Old Trafford side winning 79 and Manchester City claiming 61 victories. United’s dominance under Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson often coincided with City struggling, especially from the late 90s to early 00s.

Recently, Pep Guardiola has been the saviour for the Etihad side, who have won six of the previous seven league titles. United, on the other hand, haven’t won the Premier League since 2013.

Manchester derby stats Man City wins 61 Draws 54 Man Utd wins 79 Last meeting Man City 1-1 Man Utd, 10th Aug 2024 2024/25 meetings Man City v Man Utd, 15th Dec 2024 Man Utd v Man City, 5th Apr 2025

5 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

North London derby

The north London derby is certainly one of the most intense rivalries to take place in the capital, especially when it comes to the quality of the teams.

Arsenal are the most successful club out of the two, and their superiority has been shown since games between them began in 1887.

The Gunners have won 83 times compared to 61 victories for Spurs, although Arsenal went on a run of just one win in the fixture between 2007 and 2023, as Spurs claimed nine wins during that period.

North London derby stats Arsenal wins 83 Draws 52 Tottenham wins 61 Last meeting Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, 15th Sep 2024 2024/25 meetings Arsenal v Tottenham, 15th Jan 2025

4 Everton v Liverpool

Merseyside derby

Similar to the north London derby, the Merseyside rivalry is one contested by one team who is more successful than the other.

It is the longest-running top-flight derby in England, being played continuously since the 1962/63 season. Part of the allure is that Anfield and Goodison Park are located less than a mile apart. Although known for being a relatively friendly derby match compared to others in this list, the fixture is the one with the most red cards shown in the Premier League era.

Liverpool have won 99 games compared to 68 for Everton, with 77 draws, indicating that Reds have plenty of bragging rights.

Merseyside derby stats Everton wins 68 Draws 77 Liverpool wins 99 Last meeting Everton 2-0 Liverpool, 24th April 2024 2024/25 meetings Everton v Liverpool, 7th December 2024 Liverpool v Everton, 2nd April 2025

3 Aston Villa v Birmingham City

Second City derby

Commonly known as the Second City Derby, the games between Aston Villa and Birmingham City are often tense affairs, with the Villa Park side coming out on top more often than not.

The clubs haven’t faced each other since March 2019, in a game that saw Jack Grealish punched by a Birmingham supporter, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two sides.

With Villa riding high and Birmingham in League One, it could be a while before they next meet.

Second City derby stats Aston Villa wins 57 Draws 31 Birmingham wins 38 Last meeting Birmingham 0-1 Aston Villa, 10th Mar 2019 2024/25 meetings None

2 Newcastle United v Sunderland

Tyne-Wear derby

The Tyne-Wear derby takes place between Newcastle United and Sunderland, with the results between the teams fairly even. Indeed, Newcastle have just one more win over their rivals (54 vs 53). Although the derby hasn’t been played in the top flight since 2016, the Magpies claimed an FA Cup win over Sunderland earlier in 2024.

Could this derby return to the Premier League next season? Only time will tell.

Tyne-Wear derby stats Newcastle wins 54 Draws 50 Sunderland wins 53 Last meeting Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle, 6th Jan 2024 2024/25 meetings None

1 Celtic v Rangers

Old Firm derby

The Old Firm derby isn’t just the biggest rivalry in the UK, but it is one of the fiercest in world football, contested by two teams who simply detest each other.

This feeling spreads down to the supporters on game day. The two teams have dominated Scottish football, winning every single league title since 1986.

Combined, the pair have won 109 league titles between them, while Celtic recently overtook Rangers in the overall head-to-head record, winning 170 matches compared to 169 for the Ibrox side. No game is ever meaningless between the teams.