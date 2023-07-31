There's no greater sound in football than the ball hitting the back of the net. It was the only benefit of pandemic football that we got to hear the noise echo around various stadiums.

The noise can signal pure joy, ultimate disappointment, or pure admiration for a goal. Indeed, no matter how the ball has hit the back of the net, the sound remains one of the best.

Some goals are especially satisfying, however, as they travel at the speed of light from 30 yards, or end a fantastic, free-flowing team move at a similar light-speed pace.

Twitter users have recently been full of praise for such goals, too, sharing in this thread their most satisfying goals scored by Premier League sides, some of which have made our top five below.

5 Tomas Rosicky vs Sunderland

Arsene Wenger's time at Arsenal featured some of the best team goals we're ever likely to see in the Premier League, including Tomas Rosicky's well-worked strike against Sunderland.

Arguably one of the most underrated players to ever wear an Arsenal shirt, Rosicky orchestrated the goal with his incredible movement, passing the ball onto the likes of Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere, before finding himself through on goal and finishing in expert fashion with a delightful dink.

4 Johan Elmander vs Wolves

Johan Elmander had a spell to remember at Bolton Wanderers, writing himself into the history books as a club legend, scoring 22 goals for the club, in total.

His best goal came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2010, however, when his piece of trickery evaded three defenders, before he found the bottom right-hand corner with ease.

It remains one of the most satisfying goals that we've seen in English football.

3 Didier Drogba vs Bolton

Back in 2009, Didier Drogba was in his pomp for Chelsea, terrorising defences across the Premier League.

And while the Ivorian striker scored goal after goal for the Blues, this one against Bolton has to rank among one of the finest in his illustrious career.

Nicolas Anelka cross the ball to Deco on the edge of the box, the midfielder then chested it on to Frank Lampard who flicked it behind him perfectly into the path of Drogba who cooly slotted home on the volley – exquisite!

2 Dimitri Payet vs Crystal Palace

It's difficult to judge whether a free-kick is perfect, but we're pretty sure Dimitri Payet's effort against Crystal Palace back in 2016 is up there as a strong contender.

With a packed wall in front of him, many players would have struggled to get their strike up and over into the top left-hand corner. So, with that in mind, Payet chose the goalkeeper's side, curling a stunning dipping effort around and into the top right-hand corner.

To get the ball to come down from such a height, and at such speed, looked impossible, but Payet somehow managed it, to score an unforgettable goal.

1 Jack Wilshere vs Norwich City

It had to be this one, didn't it? There's simply no goal more satisfying than Wilshere's against Norwich City in 2013. It is arguably the greatest team move in Premier League history and sums up Wenger's time at Arsenal.

Cazorla, Wilshere, and Olivier Giroud played incredible one-touch football on the edge of the area, before the goalscorer finished the move in emphatic fashion, side-footing home first time.

It remains, for us at Football FanCast at least, the most satisfying goal of all time.