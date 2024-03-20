After a disappointing campaign, Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United has been thrown into doubt, particularly after the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. And now, following links with England boss Gareth Southgate, another top manager has been name-dropped.

Man Utd's next manager

It seems as though not even a dramatic FA Cup last-eight victory over Liverpool can mask Ten Hag's failure at Old Trafford this season, which could see him become part of Ratcliffe's clear-out this summer. Some of the Dutchman's failures were laid bare despite the victory over Liverpool, with the gap between United's defensive line and frontline highlighting exactly why they sit outside of the Premier League's top four.

With that said, reports suggested earlier this week that Ratcliffe has made Southgate his number one choice to replace Ten Hag this summer in what would be a shock move. Southgate, of course, has enjoyed relative success with England but has seen his side fall at the final few hurdles on one too many ocasions. Now, Euro 2024 could be his final shot at international glory before United potentially come calling.

If it's not Southgate, however, then it could be Roberto De Zerbi. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, De Zerbi is a top target to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United and has leapfrogged Graham Potter on their shortlist. This comes as little surprise, given the success that the former Sassuolo boss has had at Brighton & Hove Albion, transforming the Seagulls into a Europa League club.

The thought of De Zerbi is certainly more enticing than Southgate, who has earned critics for his less exciting style of football when in charge of England. But, it remains to be seen whether the Italian is keen to leave Sussex just yet.

De Zerbi is better than Southgate

There are not many more exciting managers in the Premier League than De Zerbi. His transformative impact at Brighton has come whilst working on a budget created by selling his best players and then finding cheaper solutions in arguably the most impressive model in English football. And whilst injuries have caught up to his side this season, resulting in a slight dip, the conclusion about De Zerbi remains the same; the Italian is a top manager.

Southgate, meanwhile, wouldn't be an upgrade on Ten Hag. He would be a safe option who may level things out at Old Trafford, but ultimately not the man to take the Red Devils back to the top. What's more, if England fail to win the Euros this summer with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold to choose from - just to name a few - then Southgate's critics will be louder than ever.

Of course, before De Zerbi, Southgate or another name can enter the hot seat, Ten Hag must be displaced and that's still not a certainty in itself after the victory over Liverpool.