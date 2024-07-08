After a campaign full of promise and disappointment, it's set to be an incredibly important summer for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to bring in the right players to support Ange Postecoglou's plan to lead the club to the top of the Premier League.

The Australian's exciting brand of attacking football helped brush away the cobwebs of the José Mourinho and Antonio Conte years.

His welcome philosophy helped the likes of Richarlison and Son Heung-min enjoy their most effective campaigns in years, and based on recent reports, the club could soon welcome a new player who'd be the ideal rival for the South Korean superstar.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Konstantinos Lianos, Tottenham are one of several sides keen on signing Stade Rennais star Desire Doue this summer and have made him a "top priority." It's even stated that they want to have a deal done by next week.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the reporter revealed that Chelsea have also marked the 19-year-old as a priority signing, while Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested in landing the talented attacker this summer.

A separate report from GIVEMESPORT late last month revealed the other major obstacle Spurs will have to contend with to land the talented Frenchman: his price.

According to the report, he's valued at around £60m, and while that is an enormous sum of money for a teenager, it could prove value for money if he can reach the potential so many seem to believe he has and provide real competition for Son at the same time.

Why Doue would be a dream Son rival

Now, given Son's immense importance to Spurs and Doue's age, it would be unfair for fans to expect him to come into the team this summer and immediately challenge the South Korean for a consistent starting spot on the left, but there is no reason to believe he couldn't provide a challenge for the veteran winger.

For example, while he wasn't able to replicate the 32-year-old's incredible return of 27 goals and assists in 36 appearances, he was able to rack up a respectable ten goals and assists in 42 games, which is a seriously impressive achievement for someone his age.

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the young "entertainer", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, sits in the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers for blocks, the top 6% for progressive passes, successful take-ons and interceptions, the top 15% for tackles and the top 21% for shot-creating actions, all per 90.

Doue's FBref Scout Report Stat Per 90 Percentile Blocks 1.69 Top 4% Progressive Passes 6.71 Top 6% Successful Take-Ons 3.42 Top 6% Interceptions 0.91 Top 6% Tackles 1.87 Top 15% Shot-Creating Actions 4.79 Top 21% All Stats via FBref

Not only do his impressive defensive numbers there show that he's more than willing to chip in and help the team, but the fact he's already ranking so highly for successful take-ons and progressive passes suggests that with more time and development under a progressive manager like Postecoglou, he could become a serious attacking threat, either as a direct goalscorer or creator.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Ultimately, with an impressive campaign last season and an array of underlying numbers that show he's already elite in certain metrics, Doue looks like he could be one of the game's next great attackers.

While he wouldn't replace Son today, he'd be the dream rival for him over the next few years, and after that, he should be more than ready to take over as the Lilywhites' starting left-winger.