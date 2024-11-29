Liverpool are firing on all cylinders under Arne Slot this season and are regarded across the continent as Europe's most in-form outfit.

Top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League, facing Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, things are going well for the Anfield side.

There's a need to strengthen and shape the squad to a standard that would see it flourish for many years, however. While contract-related concerns form the most pressing issue that FSG and Richard Hughes need to sort out, they should learn from their past mistakes and approach other areas of the field more prudently.

It looks like left-back might be the first port of call.

Liverpool considering new left-back

Liverpool have two high-class left-backs in Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson, but the first has long been regarded as Anfield's second choice in the position and the latter doesn't quite have the same air about him as he once did.

As such, there might be something in rumours linking Milos Kerkez to Liverpool, with Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg revealing that the Merseysiders could be set to tussle with Manchester United for the Bournemouth man.

Kerkez, 21, is still in the fledgling phase of his professional career but has shown great promise on English soil, with properties that align with the requirements for a place in a high-performing outfit like Liverpool.

It's understood that the Cherries would only consider bids over £40m, but in truth, it might be a sum some way higher to pull Kerkez from the Vitality Stadium, where he is contracted until

Why Milos Kerkez would be an upgrade on Andy Robertson

Given Man United's fierce need for quality on the left flank, you'd think that FSG would need to start making moves with haste, lest their most noxious rivals claim a wonderful up-and-comer for themselves.

He wouldn't come cheap, but Liverpool would be wise to swoop in and sign such a talent when he's only just finding his feet in the Premier League.

The scope for growth is wide; just take a look at Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary teammate's top-flight metrics this term when compared to Robertson's in 2016/17 for Hull City, the year before he joined Liverpool in a shrewd £10m deal.

PL: Milos Kerkez (24/25) vs Andy Robertson (16/17 & 24/25) Match Stats* Kerkez Robertson (16/17) Robertson (24/25) Matches (starts) 12 (12) 33 (31) 11 (10) Goals 0 1 0 Assists 2 2 0 Touches* 51.1 59.1 69.5 Pass completion 84% 76% 88% Key passes* 1.0 0.6 1.5 Ball recoveries* 4.3 n/a 4.0 Dribbles* 0.5 (86%) 0.8 (62%) 0.2 (40%) Tackles + interceptions* 2.6 3.3 1.6 Ground duels (won)* 3.0 (65%) 2.7 (54%) 1.5 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see from the detailed table above, Kerkez is already operating at quite the impressive level, having produced metrics this season that run closer to Robertson in his present iteration than that of his Tigers days, when he was but a prospect himself.

So crunchingly accurate in the duel and equally as creditable with his pass completion, Kerkez has something special about him for sure. As per FBref, he actually ranks among the top 6% of Premier League full-backs this term for progressive carries (3.13) per 90, which bears testament to his youthful athleticism.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Though Kerkez is young and inexperienced at the highest level, given that he's showcasing qualities that draw close - or surpass - Robertson's under Slot this season, you can only surmise that he would stand a fantastic chance of cementing himself as a regular starter at Liverpool.

Under Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth have furthered their establishment as a top-flight team and have moved away from the confines of pragmatic football and stepped toward a stylish ball-playing system. Kerkez has been crucial in achieving this.

Demonstrably flexible in his tactical implementation, Kerkez only completed 77% of his Premier League passes last year, averaging 0.6 key passes per game and won 53% of his duels. These are patent signs of growth and a switch to a team like Liverpool could see him bloom.

The managerial shift has borne dividends for the Vitality side, with Premier League victories already claimed this season over Arsenal and Manchester City.

Hailed for his "unique skill set" by former teammate Mat Ryan in the past, Kerkez has got the world at his feet and would be a credit to Liverpool's high-flying team.

Whether Robertson would stay or go with Tsimikas in the team is another question entirely, but perhaps it would do the Hungarian good to slowly shift his way into the Reds' way of life, jockeying for prominence with one (or even both) of the aforementioned left-backs.

Robertson whipped in the cross for Cody Gakpo's goal to seal the deal against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, but the Scotsman is not quite producing the awe-inspiring and tireless displays that Liverpool fans have been treated to over the past eight years.

It might be time for change.