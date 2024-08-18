Despite a controversial red card for Fabian Schar, Newcastle United managed to start the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a win over newly promoted Southampton.

Eddie Howe’s side secured a 1-0 victory after Joelinton’s first-half strike, keeping a vital clean sheet despite numerous golden opportunities for the visitors.

It’s a great start for the Magpies in a campaign where they’ll be hoping to secure a return to Champions League football, after missing out on all forms of European football at the back end of last season.

However, Howe’s side may still need a couple of new additions before the deadline on August 30th to point them in the right direction, offering the Magpies greater strength in depth.

One player has been constantly touted with a move to St James’ Park this summer, with the club potentially getting their man in the coming weeks.

Newcastle monitoring deal for £30m talent

All summer long, Newcastle have been on the hunt for a new attacking talent to help provide added quality in the final third.

Many names have been mentioned regarding a move to Tyneside, but a move for Chelsea man Noni Madueke could be set to develop after the latest development.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are prepared to accept a £30m bid for the 22-year-old as they look to offload numerous first-team players after their heavy summer spending, with the youngster the Magpies' top target in that area.

Whilst he may only have been an impact player for the Blues during the 2023/24 campaign, he could be an excellent addition for Howe’s side, potentially allowing them to sign their own version of a star who has set the Premier League alight.

Why Madueke could be Newcastle’s own Bukayo Saka

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has developed into one of the very best wide players in world football, excelling under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

In the Premier League last season, the 21-year-old was a part of the Gunners side that came within touching distance of winning the league title, registering 16 goals and nine assists in his 35 appearances.

He’s become renowned for his mazy dribbles before cutting inside onto his favoured left foot, often picking out the top corner, an example of the quality he possesses.

As for current Chelsea man Madueke, FBref compares him as a similar player to Saka, often looking to replicate the Arsenal man’s trademark move.

However, when delving into their respective stats from the previous campaign, it makes the comparison understandable, with Newcastle potentially grabbing themselves a bargain should they agree a deal for Madueke.

How Madueke & Saka compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Madueke Saka Games played 25 35 Goals + assists 7 25 Progressive passes 4.4 3.9 Progressive carries 6.5 4.8 Shot-on-target accuracy 39% 30% Pass accuracy 85% 76% Successful take-ons 3.2 1.5 Stats via FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The “monster” talent, as described by technical coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists last season, but did manage to produce a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate - putting more of his efforts on target than the Arsenal ace.

Madueke also managed more progressive carries and more progressive passes per 90 - demonstrating how much of a nuisance he could be in the final third if given consistent game time at St James’.

He also registered over double the number of successful take-ons than Saka, showcasing his ability to beat a man and even produce an end product - as seen in the FA Cup victory over Leicester City.

£30m in today’s market for a player of Madueke’s quality is a serious bargain, with Howe needing to act quickly to get a deal over the line.

Given his stats in comparison to Saka, he could be a very astute piece of business who could potentially provide the edge in the club’s hunt for Champions League football.