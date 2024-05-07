Chelsea and Todd Boehly have been given a transfer boost with their top target now open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

Latest Chelsea rumours

The Blues have had a frustrating first season under Mauricio Pochettino, failing to win a trophy and out of the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League. However, despite this, Chelsea have actually only lost one of their last 12 top-flight games, with that defeat coming at the hands of table toppers Arsenal.

It may show that things are slowly turning around for Pochettino in London, with Chelsea winning their last four games at home, keeping clean sheets in three of those.

Despite this, there have been rumours of Boehly and co making a change in the dugout, with former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick the latest to be discussed internally. Former Blues bosses Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have also been mentioned.

It could be another busy summer on the transfer front as well, with Chelsea in talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov in a deal which could be worth £65m. Their top target though is thought to be Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Reports in recent months have claimed that contacts have been ongoing to sign the Nigeria international, who could earn more than £90m across a seven-year Stamford Bridge contract. Fabrizio Romano has also said on Chelsea and Osimhen:

“I think Chelsea will be there. The interest is still there. It is really important to understand what is happening; first of all with the FFP situation because Chelsea do not want to overpay, so it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Victor Osimhen.

"We already know about the release clause between €120m-€130m with Napoli so Chelsea and other clubs are waiting to see if Napoli can be flexible but usually with their president, De Laurentiis, it is usually very tough to go there and negotiate, especially for a fantastic player like Victor Osimhen."

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Osimhen is open to the idea of moving to Chelsea this summer and is the club’s top target. However, French giants Paris Saint-Germain could still beat them to a deal due to being able to offer Champions League football.

It is a boost knowing that the striker, believed to be on more than £250,000-a-week including bonuses with his current employers, is keen on a move to London, though, with Chelsea doing all they can to win the race for the 25-year-old, who has scored 17 goals in 30 appearances for Napoli this season.

Should Osimhen arrive at Stamford Bridge, you’d expect he’ll rival Nicholas Jackson in attack in the long run, with the current Blues forward netting a respectable 16 goals in 41 games during his first campaign in England, finding some form in front of goal in recent weeks.