West Bromwich Albion haven't splashed the cash too much this transfer window minus the standout £2.5m addition of Isaac Price.

But, with it now looking likely that first-choice goalkeeper Alex Palmer will move to Ipswich Town for a bumper £5m, the Baggies could be preparing for a last-minute splurge.

That could come in the form of his left-field acquisition from Denmark as a £3.3m move is now expected to take place.

West Brom transfer latest

As per journalist Farzam Abolhosseini via his X account, West Brom are edging ever closer to landing Randers FC star Tammer Bany on deadline day with a medical allegedly taking place.

Comfortable playing as a number ten or as a striker, this could give the Baggies ranks a much-needed boost with Josh Maja still sidelined through injury, and Tony Mowbray not exactly having plentiful options to call upon in the attacking midfield position.

Whilst this swoop could be seen as somewhat of a risk, considering the 21-year-old has never played on English shores and will cost the promotion hopefuls a hefty fee, the Baggies struck gold in the summer taking a punt on Torbjørn Heggem from Sweden, with the number 14 now an established part of the first team picture at the Hawthorns.

What Bany could offer West Brom

Indeed, the ex-IF Brommapojkarna centre-back has been a mainstay all season long in the demanding second tier with 30 league appearances under his belt which has resulted in 11 clean sheets also being picked up.

Mowbray will hope Bany can make the transition look as seamless with some promising numbers tallied up by the Randers number 19 this campaign so far in the Danish Superliga.

Bany's Superliga numbers (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Bany Games played 15 Goals scored 2 Assists 4 Shots* 1.6 Big chances created 5 Tackles* 2.2 Ball recoveries* 3.7 Total duels won* 5.7 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, it's clear that West Brom see a lot of potential in Banny to be prepared to fork out £3.3m on him, with the 21-year-old amassing an encouraging six goal contributions from 15 league games.

Away from merely looking at his attacking output, his other numbers do seem to suggest he'd be able to acclimatise to the high intensity of the Championship well, with an impressive 5.7 duels win on average per league contest, away from offering Mowbray's side another exciting attacking presence.

West Brom fans will further pray that Bany can be the club's second coming of Matheus Pereira, with Pereira once arriving to the West Midlands as an unknown entity on loan from Portugal, before becoming a modern-day great from the number ten spot in the team.

In total, the enigmatic Brazilian - who is also capable of playing as a centre-forward or as a playmaker, much like Bany - accumulated a stunning 20 goals and 26 assists donning Baggies blue and white, leading him on a path to stardom that then saw him make a bold move out to Al-Hilal.

The unproven attacking midfielder will aim to take inspiration from Pereira's sharp rise at the Hawthorns, therefore, with Mowbray and Co now set to be extremely busy in getting this deal over the line and any other moves before the clock strikes 11pm.