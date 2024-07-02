Leeds United are aiming to bolster their ranks with a move for another new centre-back, it has been reported, as they eye a return to the Premier League.

Joe Rodon rejoins Leeds

In a bittersweet move for Daniel Farke's side, Joe Rodon has rejoined the club on a permanent basis in a £10m deal, as part of a move that saw teenage talent Archie Gray leave for Tottenham in a seperate deal worth £40m, but one that almost certainly opened the door for Rodon's arrival.

The Welsh defender was a mainstay of their Championship season, appearing 46 times across their campaign and fast becoming a fan favourite in Yorkshire.

He has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, where he will likely continue to endear himself to the Leeds United faithful as he looks to steer them out of the Championship at the second time of asking.

Rodon's Leeds United career to date Appearances 43 Wins 26 Win % 60% Aerial duels won % 67% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.37 Blocks per 90 1.16

Though failure to secure promotion back to the top flight last season left Leeds in financial peril, the BBC report that the sale of Gray and subsequent addition of Rodon "is believed to be enough to make the Elland Road club compliant with profit and sustainability rules", which will come as a boost to the Elland Road outfit as they look to push on with new signings this summer.

And they remain keen to add to their defensive ranks, something that they may have just been handed a massive boost in doing.

Defender admits he wants out

That comes as KAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha has admitted that he is happy to leave the Belgian club this summer amid interest from clubs across Europe, including Leeds.

The centre-back, who is down to the final year of his contract with Gent, is thought to be wanted by both Hoffenheim and Leeds United, with Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg having previously revealed that his price tag will be between £2m and £2.5m this summer should he depart, with Farke's side keen to sign him this summer rather than wait to try and grab him on a free.

Now, Torunarigha has admitted that offers have come in, and that he is happy to move on this summer but only for the right side.

“There are very exciting and specific enquiries that I am dealing with,” the Nigerian centre-back explained. “I feel good, I’m in top shape and ready for the next step.

“I still have a year left on my contract and I’m not in a hurry. We’ll see what happens. I’m aiming for the highest possible sporting goals. That will definitely play a role in my decision.”

It remains unclear whether Leeds are one of the sides to have tabled an offer, but with the defender seemingly available and ready to move this summer, he could prove a bargain partner for Joe Rodon in the heart of the Whites defence.