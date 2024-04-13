Tottenham have been handed a timely boost in their pursuit of a transfer target, as reliable journalist Alasdair Gold shares news this week.

Spurs targeting new centre-back despite Dragusin signing

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on strengthening a key position this summer at centre-half, regardless of their Radu Dragusin capture for £25 million in the January transfer window.

The Romania international was signed from Genoa as an alternative to star defender Micky van de Ven, who has been absolutely pivotal for Postecoglou and Tottenham's aggressive high line.

Van de Ven's hamstring injury earlier this season resulted in a real slump in form for Spurs, so Dragusin's arrival will make the possibility of that happening again a little less likely at least.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.39 James Maddison 7.31 Pedro Porro 7.15 Cristian Romero 7.07 Manor Solomon 7.05

However, while the 22-year-old's signing significantly bolsters Tottenham's options at the back, Postecoglou has candidly admitted to the media that Spurs will look to bring in another centre-half this summer.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer plans. “With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

In terms of named targets, reports indicate the free agent market will be a fruitful source of talent. Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly remains on Spurs' radar, with his contract ticking down to expiry.

Elsewhere, Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is another soon-to-be free agent who's been in fine form. The 26-year-old has been a star man for Marco Silva since returning to the side, but the Whites appear resigned to losing him for nothing.

Tosin eyeing move to Tottenham with Ange keen on signing him

According to Gold, writing in a football.london piece this week, Tosin is open to joining Tottenham and Postecoglou is actually big fan of the former Man City starlet.

He is one of a few options Spurs are looking at, but they're expected to firm up their interest in the Englishman as we approach this summer window.

Called a "magnificent" defender by members of the press, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has also been record praising the player's speed and physicality.