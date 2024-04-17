A player and his agent are now considering a "firm" offer from Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy, as Spurs move very quickly ahead of the summer.

Spurs eyeing another new centre-back after Dragusin

The north Londoners, as already confirmed by manager Ange Postecoglou, are eyeing up another centre-back signing - despite bringing in Radu Dragusin for £25 million in January.

Spurs have often been reliant on Micky van de Ven's pace for Postecoglou's high line to be as effective as it has been this season, but as highlighted by his regrettable display against Newcastle last weekend, the Dutchman is by no means untouchable.

Van de Ven arguably put in his worst display of the campaign during their 4-0 defeat at St. James' Park, but even before his off-day, Postecoglou admitted that signing another centre-back is top priority this summer.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer plans.

"With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Van de Ven's hamstring injury earlier this season also partly resulted in a real slump in form for Spurs, who endured a difficult winter period after previously starting 2023/2024 on a real winning streak. There are capable van de Ven alternatives available for bargain prices soon, and one of them is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tosin's best league games for Fulham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Fulham 5-0 West Ham 8.44 Fulham 3-0 Brighton 7.59 Nottingham Forest 1-3 Fulham 7.33 Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest 7.31 Chelsea 1-0 Fulham 7.28

The 26-year-old is set to leave Craven Cottage at the end of this season as a free agent, and it is believed Tosin is open to joining Spurs as clubs take interest in snapping him up.

Tosin considering Tottenham move after "firm" offer

According to TEAMtalk, the race for Fulham's star defender is a "big" one. In their report, it is claimed that a "firm" contract offer has been made for Tosin by Tottenham. The centre-back, who has impressed under Marco Silva since returning to the side, is currently considering the approach with his agent behind-the-scenes.

Tosin's towering 6 foot 5 frame and proven top flight experience makes him a pretty enticing capture, especially on a Bosman, and reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has already backed interest from Spurs.