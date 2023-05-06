Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action to face off against Crystal Palace this afternoon, and interim manager Ryan Mason will be quite aware that anything other than victory will close the door on an unlikely route to Champions League qualification.

The north London outfit appeared to have rectified their recent woes after remarkably restoring parity through Richarlison in the 93rd minute at Anfield, having been 3-0 down to Liverpool after 15 minutes, only to squander their comeback to Diogo Jota's exquisite finish after a mistake from Lucas Moura.

The Lilywhites have not won in four league outings and must string together a pleasing run of results if European football is to be on the cards next season, especially given the seventh-placed team are currently one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion, who have two games in hand.

Despite the defeat to the Reds last time out, there were encouraging signs, and Mason will look to channel that energy into dispatching resurgent Palace.

Here's what Football FanCast is predicting...

How will Tottenham line up against Crystal Palace?

Mason might only make two alterations despite the club's recent misfortunes.

In goal, Fraser Forster will retain his place after Hugo Lloris was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a hip injury.

Ben Davies could be set to start once again after a gallant performance against Liverpool as he won 11 of his 15 contested duels; Cristian Romero and Eric Dier will be expected to retain their roles in the back three.

Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic will occupy the flanks, hoping to utilise their creativity to bypass Roy Hodgson's sturdy defence, while £14.5m midfield starlet Pape Sarr - who dazzled at the San Siro - could make just his third league start of the term after Oliver Skipp's head injury in the previous fixture.

In the offensive third, the £110k-per-week Dejan Kulusevski, praised as a "ridiculous" talent by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, could be confined to the bench after failing to inspire confidence across recent weeks, while £60m summer signing Richarlison could earn a shot from the start after finally breaking his Premier League duck last week.

Harry Kane, who has impressively scored 25 goals from 34 matches in the top flight this term, will undoubtedly lead the line once again, with a revitalised Son Heung-min possibly combining with the England skipper to wreak havoc on this Eagles defence.

Predicted Spurs XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Richarlison; Kane