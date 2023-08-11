Fabrizio Romano has shared news on who else could Tottenham Hotspur very soon with an update on Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga's situations.

Who is leaving Spurs?

So far, the only confirmed departures come in the form of midfielder Harry Winks, who joined Leicester City earlier this window, and winger Lucas Moura after his Spurs contract expired in June.

Promising young forward Romain Mundle also put pen to paper on a Bosman deal with Belgian side Standard Liege, but the big name who's been central to exit claims is star striker Harry Kane.

After weeks of pushing, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich finally agreed a deal worth over £86 million to sign the England superstar, coming as pretty big news in the last 24 hours.

Another player to have been linked with a departure are midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as he continues to attract interest from Atletico Madrid. Indeed, he joins the likes of Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele and Tanganga who may leave.

Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, admitted that his bloated squad needs trimming.

“It's fair to say our squad is too big at the moment," explained the Spurs head coach.

"There are guys who will want to explore opportunities elsewhere. I'm not involved in that. I think we'll see some movement out in the coming weeks.”

Sanchez, who was recently subject to an accepted bid from Spartak Moscow remains a sure-fire candidate for the chopping block given he hasn't quite lived up to expectations since his move from Ajax.

Tanganga, meanwhile, has displayed signs of promise but couldn't quite fight his way into former boss Antonio Conte's plans - with Serie A giants Inter Milan taking an interest.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano, writing an update, has named both Tanganga and Sanchez as the two players Spurs hope to find solutions for and soon.

He says the duo could depart "in the coming days/weeks" as Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy hopes to find buyers before September 1.

Wales international Joe Rodon has joined Leeds from Spurs on a season-long loan, but Sanchez and Tanganga may well follow him shortly if a resolution can be found.

"Agreement completed between Tottenham and Leeds United for Joe Rodon," said Romano on X.

"The centre back joins #LUFC on loan until the end of the season. Spurs hope to find solution also for Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez in the next days/weeks."

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

We believe Spurs should certainly cut their losses on Sanchez, with the player even being booed off the pitch for some displays by sections of the Tottenham fanbase.

However, Tanganga is a different case entirely. The Englishman has arguably been unlucky not to feature more regularly for Spurs, having showcased some standout skills in one-v-one situations against the likes of Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider on the centre-back, has also claimed Tanganga can be "outstanding" when at his very best.

The fact he is homegrown is also a factor Tottenham must consider before selling the defender.