Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou's attentions have already turned to summer business following the conclusion of the Premier League season, and a tough decision has been made on one man according to recent reports.

Tottenham kept a grip on Europa League football for next season courtesy of a final day win over Sheffield United, thanks to two goals from Dejan Kulusevski and a brilliant strike from Pedro Porro.

The Lilywhites can now begin planning with certainty, something that would not have been the case had they lost and finished sixth, which could yet provide a UEFA Conference League spot rather than Europa League should Manchester United win the FA Cup.

It was not the end to the season Spurs would have hoped for, with Champions League seemingly a certainty at one point only for five losses in six games to derail that hope and leave them clinging onto fifth place ahead of a resurgent Chelsea, who contributed to one of those losses when the two sides met a fortnight ago.

But given the fears at the beginning of the season that a new manager in charge of a Harry Kane-less Tottenham might struggle to even grasp European football, the campaign will go down as a success in the eyes of many. The exciting brand of football being instilled by Ange is an improvement in itself, following years of fans rather watching paint dry than their own side play under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Spurs defender set to leave for free

There will be plenty of departures from north London this summer, with the likes of Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Oliver Skipp all seemingly surplus to requirements.

Another that is set to leave is Ryan Sessegnon, who is expected to be allowed to depart for free this summer when his contract expires. Signed for £25m back in 2019, the Englishman has seen his nascent career plagued by injuries and has managed just 57 appearances across five years for the Lilywhites.

He has managed just seven minutes of football across the season, with a hamstring injury seeing him miss the entire campaign under Postecoglou.

Ryan Sessegnon's Tottenham career Appearances 57 Starts 41 Minutes player 3403 Goals 3 Assists 4 Games missed through injury 93

When he has played, he has been the target of plenty of praise from previous Spurs bosses. Jose Mourinho dubbed him "absolutely fantastic" while Antonio Conte hailed him as a "reliable" and "important" player during his tenure.

"He is a reliable player and he has great confidence. He is strong physically and improved in his quality and technically", the Italian revealed.

But now, Spurs are not set to activate the optional 12 month extension in his £55,000 a week contract, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that he is expected to leave for free this summer to try and carve out a career for himself elsewhere.

Though only a fringe player for the Lilywhites, his departure is likely to be a sign of things to come under Postecoglou this summer, with plenty more set to follow suit.