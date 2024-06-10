A Tottenham star praised by Ange Postecoglou is in contact to leave the north London club this summer, according to reports.

Tottenham transfer rumours

Tottenham endured a mixed 2023/24 Premier League season. They began the campaign with a 10-game unbeaten run and there was even early talk of a potential title challenge. However, a mix of injury issues and poor form eventually led to the Lilywhites securing 5th place and a spot in next season's Europa League.

Now, after a solid debut season in the dugout, Postecoglou must turn his attention to the soon-to-be-open summer transfer window as he attempts to build on last season's 5th-place finish. Despite not having Champions League football, the Londoners have already been linked with some big names.

Tottenham are believed to be preparing a personal terms package for Brentford's Ivan Toney, while Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri has also emerged as a potentially serious target for Spurs. There are also links to Eberechi Eze, with it reported last week that Spurs are expected to initiate discussions with Crystal Palace within the next two weeks regarding the potential signing of the Englishman.

For all the potential incomings, however, a number of names are expected to leave north London over the coming months. It was reported in May that 11 Spurs players could be sold this summer and now, an update on one of those names has been provided. The player in question is Giovani Lo Celso, who was on the fringes of Spurs' team for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

Giovani Lo Celso 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 22 Minutes played 492 Goals 2 Assists 2

Postecoglou was quizzed on the Argentine's lack of minutes back in April and had this to say: "Look, he's a fantastic player, but with all these things you've got to keep the perspective that we're at a big club, we're going to have a big squad and if it is not Gio, it will be someone else that will play that role next year."

The boss continued: "If they want more game time, there are other clubs where they can do that and I'm looking at contribution. With someone like Gio, like I said he has contributed to us this year and that's been the most important thing for me."

Now, reports in Spain [via Sport Witness] claim that Real Betis, who sold Lo Celso to Tottenham in 2019, have remained in constant contact with the 28-year-old since his departure from the club and are now looking to resign him. However, the Spanish outfit may have a hard time affording Lo Celso, who currently earns £70,000-a-week in the English capital.

As a result, it is understood that Betis will have to lower their wage bill to secure Lo Celso's return. To do this, they plan to sell a few of their highest earners, with the likes of Nabil Fekir, Willian Jose and William Carvalho all named as potentially sellable assets.

No transfer fee is mentioned in the report but as the South American has just one year left on his contract and is not a regular starter under Postecoglou, the figure required for Tottenham to agree a sale is unlikely to be too high.