Fabrizio Romano has shared some transfer news out of Tottenham, as one high-earning member of Ange Postecoglou's squad eyes a move to Manchester United.

Players who could still leave Spurs this summer

Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have already left Spurs this summer, contributing to the overhaul which Postecoglou hinted at earlier this year.

Sessegnon, Dier, Perisic and Tanganga quit Spurs when their contracts expired at the end of June, while Ndombele agreed to terminate his deal at N17 around a year before it was meant to run out - subsequently joining Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer.

While none of the aforementioned brought in transfer fees, chairman Daniel Levy will save plenty of cash on their salary, and especially on Ndombele's previous £200,000-per-week wages at Spurs.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Rodon did make Tottenham some cash back after re-joining Leeds United in a £10 million deal, acting as a sweetener for Spurs' move to sign Archie Gray, while Hojbjerg will bring in £17 million next summer when his move to Marseille becomes permanent.

After the duo, it remains the case that a few more squad members could be on the way out. Indeed, AC Milan are still attempting to sign Emerson Royal, according to reliable media sources, while La Liga side Girona are in talks with Spurs over a deal for Bryan Gil.

Richarlison is still a target for Saudi Pro League sides as well, with Spurs open to doing business for around £60 million. There is also the matter of left-back Sergio Reguilon, who spent last campaign on two half-season loans at Man United and Brentford.

The Spaniard, signed from Real Madrid in 2020 for a fee which could rise to £32 million, has appeared surplus to requirements for a long time now. Reguilon put pen to paper on a five-year deal to swap the Bernabeu for north London back then, with his contract expiring next summer.

The outstanding form of Destiny Udogie, and the presence of Ben Davies as an alternative, means the 27-year-old may have a long way back under Postecoglou, and it is rumoured they're willing to sell the defender.

Reguilon would love to re-join Man United from Tottenham

On a reported £120,000-per-week (The Mirror), Levy could be eager to find a new home for the player this summer - which will both trim the wage bill and allow Spurs to make money back off his signing.

Romano, writing an update on his Dailybriefing, claims Reguilon would love to re-join Man United on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The former Sevilla star really enjoyed his time at Old Trafford and will jump at the chance of a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

"Reguilon was very happy at United, so if they came back for him he’d be very keen on the move," wrote Romano.

"He loved his short time at the club, he was very happy with the club and the tactical ideas, but again, as of now there have been no contacts over this move."