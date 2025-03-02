A Tottenham Hotspur player who has been described as a "nuisance" now looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, according to a new transfer update.

Latest Tottenham news

Spurs are preparing for their trip to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday evening, as they look to go all the way in the competition this season. There has been an improvement in form by Ange Postecoglou's side in recent weeks, but the 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Premier League acted as a reality check.

In terms of Spurs-related transfer news ahead of the summer transfer window, Lamine Camara has been linked with a move to north London. The 21-year-old midfielder is currently plying his trade at Monaco in Ligue 1 and could have a bright future in the game.

Ferran Torres has also emerged as a rumoured option for the Premier League side ahead of next season, as they battle rivals Arsenal for his signature. The Spaniard has struggled for playing time at Barcelona and could return to England this summer, having previously played for City.

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed an impressive season for Bournemouth, standing out as arguably their most influential attacking player, and Spurs reportedly see him as a strong target to bring in and boost their attack.

"Nuisance" Tottenham player set to leave

According to a new report from The Mirror, Tottenham won't make Timo Werner's loan move permanent this summer, opting not to sign him for £8.5m.

Those close to the German "anticipate that he will be returning to Leipzig this summer before later considering his options", bringing an end to his time in north London in the process.