In an inconsistent debut season at the club, Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham Hotspur side have only shown glimpses of what they're capable of. The more that the season has gone on, the more that the question has arrived over the need to finally sign a replacement for Harry Kane, who left last summer. Now, it looks as though the Lilywhites may finally act.

Tottenham transfer news

Barring that aforementioned Kane replacement, Postecoglou has certainly been backed in north London. The likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and Guglielmo Vicario all arrived last summer and have enjoyed successful starts to life at the club. What's more, the former Celtic boss was then handed January reinforcements in the form of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, whilst also welcoming Lucas Bergvall for next season.

So, Daniel Levy isn't afraid to splash the cash for his new manager, perhaps increasing the chances that the Lilywhites will welcome further additions in the forthcoming transfer window. They've already been linked with the likes of Pedro Neto and Jarrad Branthwaite, but it could be the more obscure targets who arrive to make an impact.

According to Foot Mercato, Spurs are actively scouting Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge, who will start negotiations at no less than €20m (£17m) this summer. The last time that the north London club were in attendance to watch the forward was reportedly on 18th February, when Cercle Brugge held rivals Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw.

Denkey, still only 23 years old, has also apparently been watched by Borussia Dortmund, handing Spurs quite the battle in their pursuit to secure his services in the coming months. As they look to finally replace Kane, there's no doubt that Denkey should be considered a viable option in this summer's transfer window.

"Prolific" Denkey can fill Kane void

Although Richarlison has enjoyed an improved second season in a Spurs shirt, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, those numbers aren't enough to replace the 20-plus goals that Kane used to regularly provide. Denkey, however, is currently producing numbers worthy of stepping into the golden boots of the former star, and has even outscored current Spurs captain Son Heung-min this season with 23 goals in all competitions.

League Stats (via FBref) Kevin Denkey Son Heung-min Richarlison Starts 26 21 17 Goals 22 12 10 Assists 0 6 3 Expected Goals 18 7.1 8.6

After an extraordinary campaign, it's no surprise that Denkey has been identified as an option for Spurs. If they are to make their return to the Premier League's top four, then the 23-year-old could be the perfect addition. It is the type of move that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig previously saw coming, posting on X:

When the summer transfer window swings open, the "prolific" Denkey will certainly be one to watch after catching the eye of Spurs' on-watching scouts.