Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to a report from the Daily Star.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer?

The reason Tottenham may need to move for a striker this summer is because of Harry Kane's uncertain future in north London, with conflicting reports emerging about whether the talisman is willing to extend his stay at the club.

According to Football Insider, Kane could sign a new deal to remain at N17 if Julian Nagelsmann is appointed as the new manager, following the recent departure of Antonio Conte, however there is still a possibility that he leaves. The same outlet reports that new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is a 'huge fan' of the England captain, immediately communicating to the board that the forward should be the Bundesliga club's top priority this summer.

Now, according to a report from The Daily Star, Tottenham are one of a number of clubs targeting Mitrovic for a summer transfer swoop, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona also said to be considering moves. The report claims that Man United may drop out of the race for the striker, after he was charged by the FA for violent conduct in Fulham's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford in the FA Cup for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh.

That said, there are still a plethora of top sides interested in the Serbian, as a result of his excellent campaign for Marco Silva's side up to this point.

Would Mitrovic be a good signing for Tottenham?

The 28-year-old has previously developed a reputation for being too good for the Championship, but below Premier League level, having scored just three goals in the top flight during the 2020-21 season, but 43 in the second tier the following year. However, this season the 80-time Serbia international has found his feet in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals in 21 games this time around, including one at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by his current manager, the marksman is also dominant in the air, ranking in the 91st percentile for aerials won per 90 over the past year, highlighting the threat he would pose for Spurs from set-pieces.

While the £80k-per-week earner is showing signs of improvement, his goal record is indicative of the fact he is nowhere near the level of Kane, and he should be targeted as a back-up option, rather than being brought in as a regular starter.