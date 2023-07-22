Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have scouted Alex Scott extensively, but they are unlikely to bid for him this summer.

Bristol City is demanding £25 million for Scott's departure, and Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign him.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou may look elsewhere for talent to strengthen the squad, as Bournemouth and Wolves are below their aspirations.

Tottenham Hotspur have 'extensively' scouted Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott; however, they are unlikely to bid for the England Under-20 cap this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Alex Scott joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

As per The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown an attraction towards Bristol City midfielder Scott; however, his current employers are said to be demanding £25 million before sanctioning his departure.

Football Insider claim that Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'closing in on a deal' to try to entice the Guernsey-born starlet to Molineux and they will submit a further bid to the Robins after seeing two initial offers rejected.

The report states that Wolves' second rebuffed proposal was said to have been at around the £20 million mark; however, Julen Lopetegui's side will return once more to try and wrap up an agreement for their 'long-term' target.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano broke last week that Bournemouth saw a £15 million bid for Scott booted out by Bristol City, as he wrote on Twitter: "Bournemouth have submitted £15m bid for Alex Scott. Rejected by Bristol City earlier tonight. Understand Bournemouth will bid again — they want to insist in the next days, not leaving the negotiations. More to follow."

Last season, Scott shot to prominence in the Sky Bet Championship and put on some stellar displays in the engine room for Bristol City, netting himself two goals and laying on a further five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that despite running thorough checks on Scott, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou may look elsewhere to scope out talent to bolster his squad.

Jones stated: "They have looked at Alex Scott lately, he's been on their radar for quite a while and they've scouted him quite extensively. The fact that they haven't voted for him yet suggests to me that they don't feel he's ready to be part of what they're creating right now. If you look at the teams that are actually bidding for him, Bournemouth and Wolves and the level that they're at and where they're aspiring to get to, well, it's below Tottenham and what they're aspiring to get to."

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur try to bring in this summer?

Tottenham boss Postecoglou has already dipped into the market to secure several signings, including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon. Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro's buyout clauses have also been activated by the Lilywhites this window, now making them permanent squad members, as per Transfermarkt.

The Guardian report that Spurs are set to land Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips after they activated his £3 million release clause at Ewood Park.

Bundesliga pair Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven are still of interest to Spurs this summer and bringing in a new central defender is believed to be a priority at Hotspur Way, as per The Evening Standard.

Postecoglou confirmed that he would seek to bolster his backline in the aftermath of his side's 3-2 pre-season friendly defeat to West Ham United out in Australia, stating: "“Yeah, I think that’s definitely our intention, absolutely. We’ve been working on it for a while and we’ll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible."