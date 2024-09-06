A "top class" attacking player from Tottenham Hotspur has just sealed an out-of-window move to Europe, as news comes directly out of N17 in the last 24 hours.

Spurs offload host of players in Postecoglou's summer rebuild

The north Londoners agreed to sell or loan out many players over the summer transfer window, with 14 departing in total as chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange seriously trimmed Ange Postecolgou's squad.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Ashley Phillips and Dane Scarlett all left Spurs on permanent or temporary deals, bringing in around £46 million in total, as the majority were free transfers or loans.

Hojbjerg's exit to Marseille will land Tottenham a further £17 million, as the Ligue 1 side have an obligation to buy the Denmark international next summer after his initial loan move. Skipp's switch to Leicester City comes as Levy's most profitable sale of the summer, with the Englishman joining them in a £20 million deal, plus a further £5 million in potential add-ons.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Tottenham also saved plenty of cash on their wage bill in the process, freeing up space for Timo Werner, Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert to join Postecoglou, as the quartet of major signings look to help Spurs compete at the top-end this season.

While the UK transfer window is officially closed, with deadline day this time last week, there is still time for Levy and Lange to facilitate more exits from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Greek and Turkish windows remain open until the end of next week, so it is believed out-of-favour defender Sergio Reguilon could still leave Spurs as Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce register a rumoured interest in the Spaniard.

Regulion has been training with the first team, but is yet to be included in a matchday squad by Postecoglou in the Premier League this season. The Lilywhites could also look to loan out some of their most promising youngsters to further their development, with highly-rated attacking midfielder Alfie Devine now doing just that.

Alfie Devine seals Westerlo switch as Tottenham confirm loan deal

Indeed, Tottenham have now officially confirmed that Devine has joined Westerlo on loan for the remainder of 2024/2025.

The 20-year-old, who Spurs signed from Wigan Athletic four years ago, has made just two senior appearances for the club in that time - with the bulk of his cameos coming for Tottenham's Under-23s.

Devine has enjoyed productive loan spells at Plymouth Argyle and Port Vale as well, but Westerlo will pose a different test for the England Under-20 international who is set to try his hand at top flight European football.

"Watched Alfie for a couple years & he’s top class," said Sky pundit Jamie Carragher after Tottenham first signed Devine in 2020.

"Just gutted Wigan couldn’t keep hold of him after the great work they’ve put into developing him & all their other prospects. Absolute disgrace what them owners have done."