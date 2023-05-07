Tottenham Hotspur 'have liked' Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin before at Hotspur Way. However, it remains to be seen whether they will pursue him this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Allan Saint-Maximin?

As per The Mirror, Tottenham are believed to be 'leading the race' for the signature of Saint-Maximin, who could cost as much as £50 million to prize away from St James' Park this summer.

Spurs had made 'discreet enquiries' over the possibility of the 26-year-old being available in January; however, no such move came to fruition and they could now return with interest in the off-season.

Football Insider claim that Saint-Maximin could leave Newcastle United sooner rather than later due to concerns over his potential role at his current employers moving forward.

AC Milan are said to be 'monitoring' his situation and other sides across Europe could also hold an attraction towards the tricky winger if it emerges that a deal is doable.

Capology understand Saint-Maximin earns £70,000 per week in the North East on a contract that runs until June 2026.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Tottenham will need to align how they plan to function strategically in the summer before deciding if they want to try and secure Saint-Maximin's signature.

Jones told FFC: "It depends how much the model is changing and what kind of philosophy is going to be implemented from this point onwards. Saint-Maximin might not fit what Tottenham are going to do next year, has been linked before and they definitely have liked him."

What have Allan Saint-Maximin's stats been like this season?

In 2022/23, Saint-Maximin has made 26 appearances for Newcastle United, registering one goal and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also shows that the Frenchman has managed to complete an average of 2.2 dribbles per match in the Premier League this term, illustrating his capacity to regularly beat his marker and advance into dangerous offensive areas.

Saint-Maximin, who has been described as 'breathtaking', has also successfully carried out 54 shot-creating actions this season, showing his propensity to frequently lay on chances for his teammates, according to FBRef.

Spurs need to target more creative players in the summer to balance out their lack of intuition in the final third and Saint-Maximin would certainly add some flair to their attack heading into 2023/24.

Come the off-season, it will be interesting to see what the future may have in store for the wideman, who will surely have plenty of offers on the table if his time at St James' Park is to come to an end.