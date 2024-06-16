With the summer transfer window now officially open, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made their first move to sign a defensive reinforcement for Ange Postecoglou and his side.

The Lilywhites and Daniel Levy are looking to bounce back from a mixed Premier League season, having started well before dropping off and eventually failing to qualify for the Champions League. What became clear throughout the campaign is a lack of depth within Postecoglou's squad, with a particular focus on the backline. As Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro suffered ill-timed injuries, Spurs were left short on the type of quality they must find in the summer transfer window.

With that said, the reports have already started. On the incomings front, Spurs have already been linked with the likes of Eberechi Eze in an attempt to bolster their attack. Eze could be a particular one to watch after another excellent season at Crystal Palace. Called up to Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 England squad as a result, the attacking midfielder would complete a summer to remember with a big move. And he's not the only one.

According to Caught Offside, Daniel Levy and Spurs have made their first move to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer, though the young Italian centre-back prefers a move to Juventus. Holding talks for the first time nonetheless, Spurs may just hope to gain an edge on the Serie A giants ahead of potentially meeting Bologna's €35m (£30m) release clause.

Still just 22 years old, Calafiori would join the likes of Van de Ven in a project that is still getting underway under Postecoglou and a project that he could play a crucial part in. Given that he is currently at Euro 2024 with Italy, however, any deal may have to wait until after his tournament has concluded.

"Confident" Calafiori can partner Romero

With Van de Ven stepping into the left-back role towards the end of the season at Spurs, the arrival of Calafiori would open up further possibilities for Postecoglou, who could partner Romero and the young Italian. Suddenly, the Australian would be looking at a back four of Van de Ven, Calafiori, Romero and Porro in what is, on paper, a backline potentially worthy of a top four finish.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Riccardo Calafiori Cristian Romero Progressive Carries 28 32 Progressive Passes 96 179 Tackles Won 37 40 Interceptions 56 44 Ball Recoveries 194 189

Keeping up with a defender of Romero's quality takes some doing, but Calafiori did exactly that last season and could now find himself standing next to the Argentine if Spurs push on with their pursuit this summer.

It's no surprise that he's already impressed at the Euros too, with Zach Lowy taking the opportunity to call the young defender "confident" and a "delight to watch" on X.

It will be all eyes on Calafiori in North London as the Spurs target takes on the Euros and potentially proves exactly why they're after his signature this summer.