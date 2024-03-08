A piece of interesting speculation has come to light at Tottenham, with one pundit now believing that manager Ange Postecoglou could sacrifice a star who's had his "best time" in Lilywhite.

Spurs players tipped to leave this summer

The likes of Bryan Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Rodon and other usual suspects like Tanguy Ndombele remain candidates to leave Spurs in the summer, but as technical director Johan Lange attempts to reshape the squad, it isn't unreasonable to think more names could be mentioned.

Indeed, it is believed that some of Europe's biggest sides have their eyes on key Spurs stars, with Real Madrid and Barcelona thought to be admirers of Cristian Romero.

While the north Londoners are thought to be attempting new Son Heung-min deal talks also, reported interest from Saudi Arabia has given the South Korea star plenty to think about as his contract expires next year.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.46 Son Heung-min 7.35 Pedro Porro 7.18 Cristian Romero 7.07 Dejan Kulusevski 7.06

Surprisingly, speaking to Tottenham News this week, Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson now thinks fan favourite defender Emerson Royal could be a candidate to leave.

Robinson thinks Spurs could sell Emerson Royal

Indeed, he believes that Postecoglou could look to sell Emerson despite the defender having his "best time in a Spurs shirt"

“I think if you’d have asked me that question about Emerson Royal this time last year, I’d have said they’ll probably take the first bid and they’ll drive him there their selves,” he said.

“I think he was susceptible for too many goals conceded, too many chances down his side and I think when he played down the right as right back and Eric Dier played there as well, I think that’s what teams targeted down that right-hand side

“I think this year he’s done extremely well, I think he’s had his best time in a Spurs shirt. Whether it be at right back, where I don’t know if it’s his best position, I think at centre-half he’s filled in excellently well.

“There are times this season when Spurs have played four full-backs across the back four. I think his attitude has improved more than anything under the new manager and I think you can praise the manager for that because there’s a lot of players at times last season you would have questioned attitudes and application and he was maybe one of them with his body language on the pitch.

“But I think this year under the new manager he looks a different player. He’s not Pedro Porro, he’s not at that level and I think you do notice when Pedro Porro doesn’t play. They’d have to get someone else in if they were going to let him go. I think he’s done well this season but can you rely on him consistently? If we lost Pedro Porro for six to eight weeks would you be comfortable with him playing that amount of time?

“Attacking wise absolutely with what he gives you going forward but the defensive susceptibility is still there. I think he may be a player they look to, when Ange looks to rejuvenate his squad, and there’s no point in changing your squad if you’re not bettering your squad so if there’s better out there that might be something they look at.”